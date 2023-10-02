‘Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership heralds new waves of trade’, US ambassador to Vietnam, Marc Knapper

‘Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership heralds new waves of trade’ As a result of the newly-signed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US, American exporters are setting their sights on delivering a wider range of agricultural…

As a result of the newly-signed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the US, American exporters are setting their sights on delivering a wider range of agricultural products to the Asian nation. According to US ambassador to Vietnam, Marc Knapper, bilateral trade was growing steadily over the past decade, reaching 130 billion USD in 2022, of which 10 billion USD went to agriculture.Following the elevation of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, there's no doubt that bilateral trade, particularly in the agricultural sector, would continue to thrive.Francis Lee, a representative of the Washington Apple Commission, said American apples were in high demand in Vietnam with about 2 million baskets being consumed annually. Other products such as grapes and cherries were also gaining popularity among Vietnamese consumers.In the fruit sector, seven types of fruits from the US have been permitted to be exported to Vietnam. Peach is expected to make the eighth on the horizon.