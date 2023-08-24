Viet
App from loss-making startup is more popular at home than Facebook
VNG debuted a cloud and data center business in December as part of the gaming-to-messaging startup's bid to find new profit engines. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerAugust 24, 2023 13:23 JST
HO CHI MINH CITY -- VNG, the startup behind Vietnam's most popular chat app, said it filed to list on Nasdaq, putting it on a path to follow compatriot VinFast onto the U.S. stock exchange.
VNG said on Thursday it had registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.
Vietnam unicorn VNG files for Nasdaq IPO after EV maker VinFast
App from loss-making startup is more popular at home than Facebook
