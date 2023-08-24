What's new

Vietnam unicorn VNG files for Nasdaq IPO after EV maker VinFast

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,235
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany

App from loss-making startup is more popular at home than Facebook
https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F4%252F2%252F5%252F9%252F46419524-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-1692850075vng.jpg

VNG debuted a cloud and data center business in December as part of the gaming-to-messaging startup's bid to find new profit engines. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerAugust 24, 2023 13:23 JST


HO CHI MINH CITY -- VNG, the startup behind Vietnam's most popular chat app, said it filed to list on Nasdaq, putting it on a path to follow compatriot VinFast onto the U.S. stock exchange.

VNG said on Thursday it had registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

asia.nikkei.com

Vietnam unicorn VNG files for Nasdaq IPO after EV maker VinFast

App from loss-making startup is more popular at home than Facebook
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
 
Viet said:

App from loss-making startup is more popular at home than Facebook
https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F4%252F2%252F5%252F9%252F46419524-3-eng-GB%252FCropped-1692850075vng.jpg

VNG debuted a cloud and data center business in December as part of the gaming-to-messaging startup's bid to find new profit engines. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerAugust 24, 2023 13:23 JST


HO CHI MINH CITY -- VNG, the startup behind Vietnam's most popular chat app, said it filed to list on Nasdaq, putting it on a path to follow compatriot VinFast onto the U.S. stock exchange.

VNG said on Thursday it had registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

asia.nikkei.com

Vietnam unicorn VNG files for Nasdaq IPO after EV maker VinFast

App from loss-making startup is more popular at home than Facebook
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com
Click to expand...
luckily for vietnam companies, US will be nice so as to pull people away from terror feudal xi
 
CIA Mole said:
luckily for vietnam companies, US will be nice so as to pull people away from terror feudal xi
Click to expand...
Yes the timing is good. Viet tech companies will try to catch the departing trains. From those Investors that pull money out of China.

www.bloomberg.com

Internet Startup VNG Files to Become First Vietnam Tech Firm to Go Public in US

Internet startup VNG Ltd. filed for an initial public offering in the US, making it the first Vietnamese technology company to seek a listing in New York and adding to a diversifying roster of companies planning listings as equity markets thaw.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 

Similar threads

Viet
After Taking On Facebook, This Startup is Setting its Sights on the World
Replies
0
Views
304
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast launches 'mini' EV with two doors and five seats
Replies
12
Views
452
flowerfan2020
F
Viet
VinFast electric taxis to make Vietnam debut ahead of EV rules
Replies
0
Views
305
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam's VinFast debuts budget EV as Chinese rivals jump in
Replies
0
Views
200
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam EV startup powers Grab, Lazada delivery via battery 'ATMs'
Replies
0
Views
150
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom