Vietnam to up annual raw rare earths output to 2m tonnes by 2030

Mines in three northern provinces to handle extraction operationsOre containing rare earth metals awaits processing at a plant in Saskatchewan, Canada on Jan. 16. © ReutersJuly 25, 2023 13:35 JSTHANOI (Reuters) -- Vietnam aims to raise its rare earths production to 2.02 million tonnes of unprocessed minerals a year by 2030, according to a government plan reviewed by Reuters, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to tap one of the world's largest reserves of key industrial metals.The rare earths will be extracted from nine mines in the northern provinces of Lai Chau, Lao Cai and Yen Bai, according to the plan signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 18.Rare earths are a group of elements that have applications in electronics manufacturing and batteries, making them important for the global transition toward cleaner sources of energy and in defense.Vietnam has the world's second-largest reserves of rare earths -- an estimated 22 million tonnes -- second only to China, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The country's production of rare earths jumped to 4,300 tonnes last year from 400 tonnes in 2021, the USGS said.According to the government plan, Vietnam will develop three to four new mines after 2030, aiming to raise its output of raw rare earths to 2.11 million tonnes by 2050.Apart from mining, the country said it will also seek to invest in rare earth mining facilities, with a target of annually producing 20,000 to 60,000 tonnes of rare-earth oxides (REO) by 2030.The plan aims to raise the annual REO output to between 40,000 and 80,000 tonnes by 2050.