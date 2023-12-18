What's new

Vietnam tech firm FPT adds Texas unit in $100m auto services push

Software giant counts Hyundai, VinFast, Volvo as clients as cars become computers on wheels

Automotive engineers gather at Vietnam's biggest software company, FPT, whose auto business serves VinFast, LG and chipmakers, as well as several major automakers. (Photo courtesy of FPT)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerDecember 18, 2023 16:43 JST

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Vietnamese software giant FPT has opened a vehicle services unit in Texas as part of a $100 million investment over five years in the auto sector.

FPT Automotive will provide engineering services to automakers like Honda, Ford and VinFast, another Vietnamese corporation that is making rapid inroads in the U.S. Now that most new cars are virtually computers on wheels, FPT plans to supply them with wireless connectivity, security and software that monitors engines, fuel and other parts.

"We expand not only in Texas; the customers of FPT are not only in America but also around the world," a representative told Nikkei Asia on Monday.

The technology company is courting chipmakers and auto suppliers as clients, aiming to make FPT Automotive a $1 billion company by 2030.

Other Vietnamese companies have also begun to strike auto-related deals with international partners. Besides Nasdaq-listed electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast's many ventures abroad, gaming-to-cloud startup VNG has integrated its voice assistant into a foreign car brand.

Australia's Acuity Funding said in an interview that it helped Vietnam's Tin Thanh Group secure $1.7 billion in financing to build a tire retread and truck service plant in South Carolina. TTG declined Nikkei's interview request.

FPT is best known for information technology and internet services, having expanded to include a chip design business, university and cloud arm.

The Ho Chi Minh City-listed company said other auto-related clients include Hyundai, Volvo, LG, Panasonic, Yazaki and NXP, a Dutch semiconductor designer.

"We aspire to accelerate the rapid development of [the] automotive [business], a sector now determined by software," FPT Corp. founder and chair Truong Gia Binh said in a statement.

The company said FPT has more than 10 years of vehicle experience and will develop artificial intelligence, audio and safety services for the industry.

