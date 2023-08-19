Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,162
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Spratlys project risks backlash from China and Philippines over competing claims
Vietnam exercises effective control over a number of islands in the Spratly group in the South China Sea, including Southwest Cay. © Reuters
YUICHI SHIGA and YUJI NITTA, Nikkei staff writersAugust 19, 2023 06:28 JST
MANILA/HANOI -- Vietnam reportedly plans to fortify its military presence on the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, where it is locked in territorial disputes with China and the Philippines.
The project, led by Vietnam's Defense Ministry and navy, involves constructing and expanding military and other facilities on Pearson Reef and Pigeon Reef, over which Hanoi holds effective control, the Manila Times reports.
Vietnam said to plan military buildup on South China Sea footholds
Spratlys project risks backlash from China and Philippines over competing claims
asia.nikkei.com