Vietnam proposes 5-year rice import deal to PH

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. welcomed the suggestion of Vietnam for a five-year rice importation arrangement, saying it would stabilize rice supply and pricing in the Philippines amid the current volatility in rice supply. Photo from PCO



PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed the proposal of the Vietnamese government for a five-year rice importation agreement which would help stabilize rice supply in the country and arrest the soaring prices of the food staple.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), the suggestion was raised during the Chief Executive's bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the sidelines of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday.

The Vietnamese leader was quoted to have suggested that the "Ministries of Trade and Agriculture of the two countries will work together so that we can come up with a five-year agreement on supply of rice and actually... the rice will be determined by the market."

‌In response, Marcos, batted for a "longer term arrangement" as this will give an assurance for the stabilization of the situation "not only for the Philippines, but for all of us in the region."

