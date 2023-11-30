Viet
Vietnamese and Chinese officials are firming up arrangements for President Xi Jinping’s possible trip to the Southeast Asian country next month, according to three people with knowledge of the plan.
Representatives from the two sides are looking at Dec. 14 to Dec. 16 for Xi’s Hanoi trip, according to three people, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak about the plan. The final dates will be decided by China, the people said.
Vietnam Preparing for Possible Xi Visit to Hanoi Next Month
