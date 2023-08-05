What's new

Vietnam PM Says Nation to Lift Growth to About 9% in Second Half

Viet

Viet

By Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen

5 August 2023 at 10:36 CEST
Vietnam aims to boost economic growth to "about 9%" in the second half of the year and the government will maintain its gross domestic product growth target for 2023, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said, according to a post on the government's website that cited proceedings at a cabinet meeting Saturday.

