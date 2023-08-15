What's new

Vietnam opens e-visa scheme to Taiwanese visitors

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,131
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
1692119898869.png

People arrive at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam on Monday. CNA photo Aug. 14, 2023

Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday welcomed a decision by Vietnam to open up an e-visa scheme to Taiwanese visitors.

On Monday, Hanoi announced that citizens of all countries and territories, including Taiwan, would be allowed to apply for US$25 single-entry 30-day e-visas online from Tuesday.

The change means that Taiwanese passport holders will no longer have to apply for a letter of approval from the Vietnamese government before visiting Vietnam, MOFA spokesman Jeff Liu (劉永健) said.

Liu reminded Taiwanese travelers that the e-visa online application requires three working days to be processed.

Previously, Taiwanese travelers needed to get an approval letter issued by Vietnam Immigration Department to enter and exit Vietnam for a given time period then apply for a landing visa.

With the approval letter, travelers could collect a visa upon arrival at one of three international airports in Vietnam, namely, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

Though landing visas cost only US$25, the fee for the approval letter could be as high as US$200 and could only be processed via a certified travel agency.

The costly visa application could be the reason for the significant drop in Taiwanese visitors to Vietnam this year.

Tourism Bureau statistics show that Taiwanese travelers made 321,000 visits to Vietnam from Oct. 2019 to Jan. 2020, prior to the pandemic, when approval letters were not an entry requirement.

Between Oct. 2022 to Jan. 2023, however, this number was only 118,000, according to the Tourism Bureau.

focustaiwan.tw

Vietnam opens e-visa scheme to Taiwanese visitors - Focus Taiwan

Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday welcomed a decision by Vietnam to open up an e-visa scheme to Taiwanese visitors.
focustaiwan.tw focustaiwan.tw
 

Similar threads

Edevelop
Saudi Arabia expanding e-visa system to 12 countries including Turkey, Lebanon and Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
128
Edevelop
Edevelop
Viet
Vietnam approves $31.7 bln plan to expand fuel storage capacity by 2030
Replies
0
Views
71
Viet
Viet
Viet
World's first vaccine against deadly swine fever nears approval in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
154
Viet
Viet
Viet
US should extend EV tax benefits to Vietnam, says business lobby
Replies
0
Views
91
Viet
Viet
Viet
Hon Hai unit to invest US$500 million in India, Vietnam
Replies
2
Views
103
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom