Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,285
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
The agreement was approved by Kazakhstan in June. Citizens of both countries, if holding a legal national passport that is valid for at least six months, are free to enter, exit, transit and temporarily reside in the territory of the other country within 30 days from the time of entry and no more than 90 days in each country for the 180-day period. If citizens plan to stay longer, they must apply for a visa.
Vietnam, Kazakhstan sign visa exemption agreement - VnExpress International
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his Kazakhstan counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev witnessed the signing ceremony of an agreement on visa exemptions for popular passport holders of both countries on Monday. - VnExpress International
ampe.vnexpress.net