What's new

Vietnam firm TMT debuts first mini electric vehicle under Chinese brand

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,072
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
theinvestor.vn

Vietnam firm TMT debuts first mini electric vehicle under Chinese brand

Vietnam’s TMT Motors debuted its first mini electric vehicle (EV) under Chinese brand Wuling HongGuang on Wednesday, amid the trend of foreign automakers investing in the Southeast Asian country.
theinvestor.vn theinvestor.vn

The news from May
Congrats to Wuling
Why China has so many carmakers?


Vietnam’s TMT Motors debuted its first mini electric vehicle (EV) under Chinese brand Wuling HongGuang on Wednesday, amid the trend of foreign automakers investing in the Southeast Asian country.

TMT Motors debuts its mini electric vehicle under Chinese brand Wuling HongGuang in Hung Yen province, northern Vietnam on May 24, 2023. Photo courtesy of TMT Motors.

 

Similar threads

Viet
Hyundai Motor debuts made-in-Vietnam electric vehicle
Replies
1
Views
75
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Milestone: Chinese automakers brands to take majority of home market for first time
Replies
5
Views
99
Menthol
Menthol
Viet
Vietnam's VinFast debuts budget EV as Chinese rivals jump in
Replies
0
Views
186
Viet
Viet
Viet
VinFast electric taxis to make Vietnam debut ahead of EV rules
Replies
0
Views
283
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Mitsubishi Motors Suspends China Business After Sluggish Sales， Japanese automakers have struggled in China with lack of EVs
Replies
10
Views
114
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom