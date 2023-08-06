Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,072
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Vietnam firm TMT debuts first mini electric vehicle under Chinese brand
Vietnam’s TMT Motors debuted its first mini electric vehicle (EV) under Chinese brand Wuling HongGuang on Wednesday, amid the trend of foreign automakers investing in the Southeast Asian country.
theinvestor.vn
The news from May
Congrats to Wuling
Why China has so many carmakers?
Vietnam’s TMT Motors debuted its first mini electric vehicle (EV) under Chinese brand Wuling HongGuang on Wednesday, amid the trend of foreign automakers investing in the Southeast Asian country.