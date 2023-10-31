Vietnam eyes first semiconductor plant, US officials warn of high costs Vietnam is holding talks with chips companies with the aim of boosting investment in the country and possibly building its first chipmaking plant, or fab, two business executives said, despite warnings from U.S. industry officials about high costs. The Southeast Asian electronics manufacturing...

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is holding talks with chips companies with the aim of boosting investment in the country and possibly building its first chipmaking plant, or fab, two business executives said, despite warnings from U.S. industry officials about high costs.The Southeast Asian electronics manufacturing hub already hosts U.S. giant Intel's largest semiconductor packaging and testing plant worldwide and is home to several chip designing software firms. It is working on a strategy to attract more semiconductor investment, including from foundries, which focus on manufacturing chips.Meetings with half a dozen U.S. chip firms took place in recent weeks, including with fab operators, Vu Tu Thanh, head of the Vietnam office of the US-ASEAN Business Council, told Reuters. He declined to identify the firms because talks were still at a preliminary stage.A chip executive, who declined to be identified because he was not allowed to talk to media, said talks with potential investors have involved U.S. contract manufacturer GlobalFoundries and Taiwan's PSMC.The aim was to build Vietnam's first fab, most likely for less advanced chips used in cars or for telecoms applications, the executive added.The meetings followed an historic upgrade of formal ties between Vietnam and the U.S. in September, when President Joe Biden visited Hanoi and the White House described the former foe as potentially a "critical player" in semiconductor global supply chains.GlobalFoundries attended a restricted business summit during Biden's visit after an invitation from the president himself, the company said, but has since shown no immediate interest in investing in Vietnam, a person familiar with the matter said."We do not comment on market rumors," a GlobalFoundries spokesperson said when asked about subsequent contacts. PSMC did not reply to a request for comment.Industry officials said meetings at this stage were mostly to test interest and discuss potential incentives and subsidies, including on power supplies, infrastructure and the availability of trained workforce.