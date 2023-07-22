Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 28,949
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
FILE PHOTO-The logo of VinFast is pictured at the 2022 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File photo
HANOI, July 19 (Reuters) - Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Wednesday it would start construction of a $4 billion electric vehicle factory in North Carolina next week as part of its push to expand in the United States market.
The unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup (VIC.HM), which began operations in 2019, announced plans for the U.S. factory last year. It is targeting the start of production in 2025, a year later than its initial plan.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to start construction of US factory next week
Vietnamese automaker VinFast said on Wednesday it would start construction of a $4 billion electric vehicle factory in North Carolina next week as part of its push to expand in the United States market.
www.reuters.com