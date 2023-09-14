Viet
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2012
- Messages
- 29,441
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
In a photo provided by Russian state media, Dmitri A. Medvedev, a former prime minister of Russia, greets President Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi, Vietnam, in May.Credit...Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik, via Reuters
Vietnam Chases Secret Russian Arms Deal, Even as It Deepens U.S. Ties
Defying U.S. sanctions, a Vietnamese government document lays out a plan to buy Russian weapons, which officials see as a way to upgrade its military as a hedge against China.
www.nytimes.com
That will be a challenge how buy more submarines, frigates, tanks, planes from Russia without provoking Chinese response and US sanctions.
Last edited: