What's new

Vietnam anticipates $5 billion in rice exports this year

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
30,147
0
20,623
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Vietnam anticipates USD5 billion in rice exports this year




Rice export volume and value during the first 11 months surpassed the figures from the whole of 2022, and this year’s revenue is expected to reach USD5 billion, authorities said.

In 2023, the rice farming area nationwide is 7.1 million ha with productivity estimated at 6.08 tonnes of unmilled rice per ha and total output at 43.1 million tonnes, up about 420,000 tonnes from last year.

Some 7.75 million tonnes of milled rice was exported during the first 11 months of this year, fetching an estimated USD4.41 billion in revenue, up 16.2% and 36.3% respectively year on year. Export prices averaged USD568 per tonne, up 17.3%, according to the Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The export volume has been kept at around 6 million tonnes and increased over the years, with annual value continually topping USD3 billion, statistics show.

At a workshop held in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang last week, MARD Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam said the rice sector plays a crucial role in the agriculture of Vietnam and many other countries in the region and the world.

He forecast that domestic and international rice markets will remain vibrant in the time ahead due to big import demand from China, Indonesia, the Philippines, the Middle East, and Africa.

However, Nam noted, that the growth in export volume will affect the stockpile in exporting countries while higher export prices will also lead to an increase in unmilled rice prices, which in turn will partly impact domestic prices of milled grains.

www.nationthailand.com

Vietnam anticipates USD5 billion in rice exports this year

Rice export volume and value during the first 11 months surpassed the figures of the entire 2022, and this year’s revenue is expected to reach US$5 billion, authorities said.
www.nationthailand.com www.nationthailand.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam to increase rice output this year to benefit from price rise
Replies
5
Views
343
Indos
Indos
Viet
Vietnam rushes to grow more rice as demand soars following India’s export ban
Replies
0
Views
221
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnamese exporters renegotiate higher rice prices after Indian ban -traders
Replies
7
Views
389
REhorror
R
Viet
Vietnam proposes 5-year rice import deal to PH
Replies
0
Views
194
Viet
Viet
Edevelop
Rice exports likely to hit record high
Replies
11
Views
1K
SoulSpokesman
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom