Videos from the First Nagorno-Karabakh War

I'll be posting some interesting videos from both sides.
First,one of the most interesting videos,the destruction of the elite Geranboy batallion(as was the title). This video is interesting because it shows the completely dissolution and bad state the Azeri army had reached in the early '90s.
A nice video of apparently Azeri partisans or militia:
Armenians in liberated Lachin:
Monte Melkonian and Azeri old woman,some Turkish dialogues here. Can someone help? @dBSPL @merzifonlu
Azeris at Kelbacar:
Monte Melkonian - Dikkat Dikkat Kalbajar Ermenistandir !
History of Nagorno-Karabakh / http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Nagorno-Karabakh
www.youtube.com
