Video: Waymo's fully self-driving cars are here!

Waymo increases 'rider only' operations in Phoenix

operating without human safety drivers

Waymo has accelerated its efforts to transform the idea of a driverless future into a reality today, including carrying metro Phoenix passengers in more carsThough he didn't provide specific numbers, John Krafcik, the company's CEO, said Monday the driverless operations had "ramped up" in August and September.Rides without human safety drivers officially began in December 2017 but were limited in both number and geographic scope. The recent increases mark the most significant expansion since the rider-only operations commenced.The rides are open to members of Waymo's Early Rider Program, a subset of its wider Waymo One commercial ride-hailing service. Eligible customers cannot specifically request a vehicle with no safety driver aboard; rather, the cars are sent on routes where starting points and destinations are both in areas where the company is comfortable with such operations.All rides without safety drivers are taking place in the company's Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans, which are equipped with Waymo's fourth-generation self-driving system.The increase in "rider only" operations comes amid pushes on multiple fronts by the company to expand its operations and inch toward a future with widespread autonomous deployments.Waymo holds a permit to conduct rider-only operations in California as well, but unlike in Arizona, state regulations prohibit the company from collecting revenue for those rides.iPace effortsIn addition to the Pacificas, Waymo is building up its fleet of autonomous Jaguar iPace EVs.Speaking at the Forbes 30 Under 30 event in Detroit on Monday, Krafcik said a factory in nearby Hamtramck, Mich., is now operational, with 30 iPaces upfitted with Waymo's self-driving system. The iPaces are the first to receive the company's fifth-generation self-driving system.The first of those vehicles was deployed to Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this year, where it collected data that Waymo is using to improve its versatility in challenging weather conditions. Elsewhere in Michigan, Krafcik said, the company has teams in Novi and Ann Arbor developing software.In June, Waymo restarted its testing of self-driving trucks in the Phoenix area, and those operations are increasing."Trucking is really interesting," Krafcik said. "It's often said that trucking is somehow easier, but there are still a lot of challenges. Construction zones on freeways. Speeds are higher than elsewhere, and you have to account for motorcycles. And even though they're rare, you have to be ready for pedestrians on a highway."This month, Waymo started driving and mapping in Los Angeles. Krafcik said the company is starting in the downtown area and in the Miracle Mile neighborhood, which contains Wilshire and Olympic Avenues. The company hasn't said when — or if — revenue-generating rides would begin in the city.