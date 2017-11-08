Video: Waymo's fully self-driving cars are here!

What's new

No driver

http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2017-11/09/c_136738092.htm

Waymo's self-driving vehicles hit the road in the U.S.

In a major milestone for autonomous driving technology, Waymo's driverless vehicles hit the road in metro area of Phoenix, U.S. state of Arizona this week, and will allow people to start riding the self-driving vehicles in the next few months.

"Fully self-driving cars are here," said Waymo CEO John Krafcik. "With Waymo in the driver's seat, we can reimagine many different types of transportation, from ride-hailing and logistics to public transportation and personal vehicles, too."

Waymo, the self-driving arm of Google's parent company Alphabet, retrofitted several Chrysler Pacifica minivans and started road tests within a 100-square-mile (about 161 square kilometers) area of the Phoenix suburb on Tuesday. Eventually that will expand to the entire sprawling Phoenix region, according to the company.

Different from the current autonomous driving technology adopted by Tesla and other carmakers which still requires a driver to sit behind the wheel, Waymo's driverless vehicles actually have no one sitting in the driver's seat.

"This is a huge leap forward; it's akin to stepping on the moon," said Michael Ramsey, research director at Gartner.

Waymo plans to launch its autonomous taxi fleet soon. "People will get to use our fleet of on-demand vehicles, to do anything from commute to work, get home from a night out, or run errands," said Krafcik.
 
Waymo
Published on Sep 12, 2019

"We’ve been testing our driverless cars -- with no one behind the wheel -- at a small scale since 2017. As we’ve started providing more driverless rides in the Metro Phoenix area, one of the things we love most is the reactions of riders the first time they experience full autonomy."
 
https://www.autonews.com/mobility-report/waymo-increases-rider-only-operations-phoenix
Waymo increases 'rider only' operations in Phoenix



Waymo has accelerated its efforts to transform the idea of a driverless future into a reality today, including carrying metro Phoenix passengers in more cars operating without human safety drivers.

Though he didn't provide specific numbers, John Krafcik, the company's CEO, said Monday the driverless operations had "ramped up" in August and September.

Rides without human safety drivers officially began in December 2017 but were limited in both number and geographic scope. The recent increases mark the most significant expansion since the rider-only operations commenced.

The rides are open to members of Waymo's Early Rider Program, a subset of its wider Waymo One commercial ride-hailing service. Eligible customers cannot specifically request a vehicle with no safety driver aboard; rather, the cars are sent on routes where starting points and destinations are both in areas where the company is comfortable with such operations.

All rides without safety drivers are taking place in the company's Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans, which are equipped with Waymo's fourth-generation self-driving system.

The increase in "rider only" operations comes amid pushes on multiple fronts by the company to expand its operations and inch toward a future with widespread autonomous deployments.

Waymo holds a permit to conduct rider-only operations in California as well, but unlike in Arizona, state regulations prohibit the company from collecting revenue for those rides.


iPace efforts
In addition to the Pacificas, Waymo is building up its fleet of autonomous Jaguar iPace EVs.

Speaking at the Forbes 30 Under 30 event in Detroit on Monday, Krafcik said a factory in nearby Hamtramck, Mich., is now operational, with 30 iPaces upfitted with Waymo's self-driving system. The iPaces are the first to receive the company's fifth-generation self-driving system.

The first of those vehicles was deployed to Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this year, where it collected data that Waymo is using to improve its versatility in challenging weather conditions. Elsewhere in Michigan, Krafcik said, the company has teams in Novi and Ann Arbor developing software.

In June, Waymo restarted its testing of self-driving trucks in the Phoenix area, and those operations are increasing.

"Trucking is really interesting," Krafcik said. "It's often said that trucking is somehow easier, but there are still a lot of challenges. Construction zones on freeways. Speeds are higher than elsewhere, and you have to account for motorcycles. And even though they're rare, you have to be ready for pedestrians on a highway."

This month, Waymo started driving and mapping in Los Angeles. Krafcik said the company is starting in the downtown area and in the Miracle Mile neighborhood, which contains Wilshire and Olympic Avenues. The company hasn't said when — or if — revenue-generating rides would begin in the city.
 
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonmar...us-cars-hit-the-road-in-arizona/#7b865b5832c6
Real Autonomous Cars Hit The Road In Arizona
Nov 23, 2019

A journalist rode in a driverless vehicle last month. The tricked-out minivan navigated busy city streets, made an unprotected left-hand turn and even reached speeds of 45 mph.

There wasn’t a safety engineer aboard for the ride. According to a TechCrunch report, it was a completely uneventful, yet remarkable ride in a Waymo fully autonomous vehicle.


It’s a glimpse of the future. Investors should pay attention.

Self-driving vehicles reached peak hype a year ago. Every major technology company, even Apple, seemed to be working on a project.

The auto shows were full of extravagant concepts with flat screens and lounge seating. Many prototypes didn’t even have steering wheels. The sleek glass and ultralightweight designs made the idea seem so far off in the future, like some Sci-Fi film.

This year, autonomous vehicles are taking the wheel.

Waymo has been on the self-driving trek for a decade

...

If cars and light trucks were functionally autonomous, there would be no need for individual ownership.

  • Passengers could hail a vehicle with their smart device, set the destination and pay for the service without any human intervention.
  • Killing ownership would also kill the cost of maintenance, fuel and insurance, not to mention the cost of professional drivers.
The evolution of this model should be extremely negative for automakers and their suppliers, energy and insurance companies.

On the other hand, McKinsey & Co., a global business management company, expects the shift to autonomous robo-taxis could be a $1.5 trillion-$2 trillion opportunity.

This is a business segment that does not currently exist.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March 2018 that Waymo ordered up to 20,000 Jaguar electric SUVs for its driverless fleet. Two months later, the company announced plans to add an additional 62,000 Fiat Chrysler minivans.

One of those vans was at the center of the TechCrunch story last week.

Ed Niedermeyer, a writer at the online news site, explained that an empty Pacifica minivan navigated to his location near a park in Chandler, Ariz.

960x0.jpg

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 12: John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, speaks at the opening event


A message in his Waymo One app indicated the ride would be different because there was no one up front; Waymo would do all the driving.

After buckling up, the vehicle automatically called a member of the Waymo rider assistance team, just to make certain there were no immediate concerns.

Then the trip began.

With the exception of a few overcautious moments, Niedermeyer noted it was hard to tell the vehicle was not being driven by a human.

Saswat Panigrahi, the director of product at Waymo, says the autonomous driving program has completed 10 million real-world miles and another 10 billion under simulation.

For now, all driver-free rides in Arizona will only occur in specific geofenced sections of Chandler, Mesa and Tempe. And Waymo is still clearly a work in progress. Panigrahi admits to working out the bugs for protocols for emergency vehicles, like pulling over or relinquishing control.

However, investors need to be aware these small issues can be resolved, and that fleets of autonomous robo-taxis will happen sooner than later.

It’s a big shift that often does not make it to the top of newscasts. However, it’s happening.
 
