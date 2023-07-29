What's new

Video: Villagers catch Hindu priest’s son having unnatural intercourse with cow

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Mar 30, 2010
Messages
44,248
Reaction score
3
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dewas: A shocking incident has come to light involving the son of a Brahmin priest who has been found engaging in unnatural sexual behavior with a cow in Madhya Pradesh. The incident has raised serious concerns and sparked outrage in the local community.

It is important to note that such actions are not only illegal but also deeply unethical and inhumane. Animal cruelty is a serious offense, and engaging in such behavior is not only morally unacceptable but also a violation of the law.

The video of the aftermath of the priest’s son being caught by the villagers was posted on Twitter by user named @susheelsinde98. In the video it can be seen that people are thrashing the caught individual and he is being taken along with crowd. The accused can also be seen folding hands in apology from the people living in the vicinity.

The priest’s son was allegedly caught by the villagers when he was involved in the ‘act’.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684455158556807168

Authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that justice is served. Strict action should be taken against the individual responsible for this act to deter others from committing such heinous acts in the future.



news24online.com

Watch video: Villagers catch priest's son having unnatural intercourse with cow

The priest's son was allegedly caught by the villagers when he was involved in the act of bestiality with a cow.
news24online.com news24online.com

@Maira La @hatehs :lol:
 

Similar threads

hatehs
Assam: Muslim lynched by mob of Hindus he used to play football with
Replies
1
Views
27
Sandwalk
Sandwalk
GamoAccu
Deaths raise fresh fears over cow vigilantism in India
Replies
3
Views
343
karachidude86
K
manlion
Muslim Cattle Trader Murdered, Told to 'Go to Pakistan'; Cow Vigilantes Booked
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
manlion
manlion
Areesh
Indian Court Hands Life Sentence to Muslim Youth for "illegally transporting cow". Says Cow Dung Can Save From Atomic Radiation
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
3K
Bleek
Bleek
hatehs
Hate speech: Within one week of SC rap, 3 events in Maharashtra, one with CM’s son
Replies
1
Views
189
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom