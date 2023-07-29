Video: Villagers catch Hindu priest’s son having unnatural intercourse with cow

Watch video: Villagers catch priest's son having unnatural intercourse with cow The priest's son was allegedly caught by the villagers when he was involved in the act of bestiality with a cow.

A shocking incident has come to light involving the son of a Brahmin priest who has been found engaging in unnatural sexual behavior with a cow in Madhya Pradesh. The incident has raised serious concerns and sparked outrage in the local community.It is important to note that such actions are not only illegal but also deeply unethical and inhumane. Animal cruelty is a serious offense, and engaging in such behavior is not only morally unacceptable but also a violation of the law.The video of the aftermath of the priest’s son being caught by the villagers was posted on Twitter by user named @susheelsinde98. In the video it can be seen that people are thrashing the caught individual and he is being taken along with crowd. The accused can also be seen folding hands in apology from the people living in the vicinity.Authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that justice is served. Strict action should be taken against the individual responsible for this act to deter others from committing such heinous acts in the future.