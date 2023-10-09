[VIDEO] HII successfully launches 3rd America class LHA Bougainville

HII’S INGALLS SHIPBUILDING LAUNCHES AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP BOUGAINVILLE (LHA 8)​

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Oct. 6, 2023) — HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced the successful launch of the Navy’s third-class amphibious assault ship(LHA 8) from its floating dock into the Pascagoula River on Saturday.“This launch is a significant accomplishment for our entire LHA shipbuilding team, and we are honored to be building such a versatile ship for our Navy and Marine Corps partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding Amphibious Ship Program Manager Gene Miller said. “It is also a testament to the outstanding teamwork we see every day as our shipbuilders continue the critical work of preparingfor delivery.”On Sept. 9,was translated from land to the company’s floating dry dock using translation railcars to support the ship. While in the dry dock, the Ingalls team completed final prep work for launch.is the first ship in theclass to be built with a well deck. The ship will retain aviation capabilities while adding the surface assault capability of a well deck and a larger flight deck configured for F-35B Joint Strike Fighter and MV-22 Osprey aircraft. These large-deck amphibious assault ships also include top-of-the-line medical facilities with full operating suites and triage capabilities.Theclass is a multi-functional and versatile ship that is capable of operating in a high density, multi-threat environment as an integral member of an expeditionary strike group, an amphibious task force or an amphibious ready group.Ingalls has delivered 15 large-deck amphibious ships to the U.S. Navy. The shipyard delivered the first in the newclass of amphibious assault ships (LHA 6) in 2014. The second ship in theclass, USS(LHA 7), was delivered to the Navy in early 2020. In addition to(LHA 9) is also under construction, and the company authenticated the keel during a ceremony in September 2023.