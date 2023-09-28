What's new

Việt Nam central part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy: Canadian official

Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Phạm Vinh Quang, and Canadian Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Cindy Termorshuizen, along with ASEAN ambassadors to Việt Nam at the recent ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Ottawa to mark Việt Nam's 78th National Day (September 2), and the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations. — VNA/VNS Photo


OTTAWA — Việt Nam is a central part of the 2.3-billion-CAD (US$1.7 billion) Indo-Pacific Strategy that Canada has been implementing, Canadian Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Cindy Termorshuizen has said.

This is part of Canada’s efforts to ensure that the country will be a dynamic and active partner in the region, especially for Vietnam, Cindy Termorshuizen told a recent ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Ottawa to mark Việt Nam's 78th National Day (September 2), and the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 21, 1973-2023).

She assessed that strong growth in economic cooperation between Canada and Việt Nam is largely thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the two countries must continue developing their relationship, opening up many opportunities in different fields.

 

