Vehicles maintained by Pakistan Army

Vehicles used by Army Officers, ...

vehicle has a grace


Image



Image




Image




Image
 
Armoured combat vehicles​

NameImageOriginIn serviceNotes
M113United States2,300 M113 A1/A2/P
600 VCC-1/VCC-2		Multirole armoured personnel carrier and infantry fighting vehicle.
Mostly modernized & upgraded, American built M113A1/A2, Pakistani built M113P & Italian built VCC-1A2 variants in service.
APC Saad
APC Talha		Pakistan2,000Multirole armoured personnel carrier and infantry fighting vehicle.
Al-FahdSaudi Arabia1,000Multirole armoured personnel carrier and infantry fighting vehicle.
MaxxProInternational MaxxProUnited States250Mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP). MaxxPro DXM and MaxxPro Dash DXM variants in service (50 more delivered to Pak army by IIA).
CasspirCasspir vehicle Ai101503g1South Africa<150MRAP.
Kirpi2012 Eurosatory BMC trucksTurkey<100MRAP.
Dragoon 2Tanqueta militarPakistan600Armoured security vehicle/Scout car.
Dongfeng MengshiChina300Light tactical vehicle. CSK-182 variant in service. Ordered in 2021.
Otokar CobraParadbaku98Turkey800Light armoured vehicle.
Otokar AkrepIraqi Patrol in Mosul, IraqTurkey1,800Light armoured vehicle.
Iveco VM 90Italian military Iveco 40.10WMItaly2,200Infantry mobility vehicle. Various variants in service.
Type 63Type 63 Amphibious APC 20131004People's Republic of China100ZSD-63
BTR-70/BTR-802015-05-05. Репетиция парада Победы 086Soviet Union120
OT-64 SKOTOT-64 SKOTSlovakia6


Utility vehicles​

NameImageOriginIn service
20,000+		Notes
Foton Tunland2018 Beiqi-Foton Tunland (拓陆者) E5, front 8.7.18ChinaLight utility vehicle.
Toyota Land CruiserPakistan Army Toyota Land CruiserJapanLight utility vehicle.
Toyota HiluxPakistan army Toyota Hilux JapanLight utility vehicle.
Land Rover Defender United KingdomLight utility vehicle.

Goods & troops transport vehicles​


NameImageOriginIn serviceNotes
Al QaswaPakistanLight armored tracked vehicle for logistics & cargo.
Isuzu F-SeriesPakistan army Isuzu F-series troop transport truckJapanLight/Medium truck. Various variants in service.
Hino RangerHino Auto Plaza Hino Ranger FE CargoJapanLight/Medium truck. Various variants in service.
M35M35A2 with winchUnited StatesLight/Medium truck. Various variants in service.
UnimogMercedes benz unimog u4000 thw schwerinGermanyMedium truck. U4000 and U5000 variants in service.
RMMV TGMTG MIL TGMAustria
Germany		Medium/Heavy truck.
YasoobPakistanMedium/Heavy truck. Limited numbers in service.
 
Engineering and support vehicles​


NameImageOriginIn serviceNotes
MaxxPro MRVM1249 military recovery vehicle debut DVIDS378055United StatesLight armoured recovery vehicle. Based on MaxxPro.
W653Chinese Type 653 ARV 2China174Armoured recovery vehicle. Based on Type 69 tank.
M88M88 Armored Recovery Vehicle in pmUnited States52Heavy armoured recovery vehicle. Based on Patton family of tanks. M88 & M88A1 variants in service.
Isoli M60Italy500Light recovery crane mounted on truck.
DragonPakistanTank-mounted engineering mine plough vehicle.
Troll Anti-MinePakistan53De-mining vehicle. Based on T-55 tank.
Cougar JERRVBuffalo HUnited States20Mine clearing vehicle. Buffalo Explosive Ordnance Disposal version.
Aardvark JSFUAardvark demining vehicleUnited KingdomMine flail vehicle. Mk 3 variant in service.
Type 84 RDMSChina14Air-dispersed anti-tank mine.
Al Khalid AVLBPakistan8Armoured vehicle-launched bridge. Based on Al Khalid tank.
M60 AVLBM60A1 Armored Vehicle Landing BridgeUnited States12Armoured vehicle-launched bridge. Based on M60 tank. M60A1 variant in service.
M47M AVLBUnited StatesArmoured vehicle-launched bridge. Based on M47 tank.
M48 AVLBUnited StatesArmoured vehicle-launched bridge. Based on M48 tank.
AM 50BSlovakia Town Presov 270Slovakia4Bridge layer.
PB 79APakistanPontoon bridge.
 
Click to expand...
there is an interesting story behind this landcruiser vehicle
toyota was closing the production lines of this vehicle and pakistan was one of the oldest user of this and pakistan army loved this vehicle
so they told them to make some more
so last 5000 units were produced just for pakistan army
and those are unique to PA
 
ali_raza said:
there is an interesting story behind this landcruiser vehicle
toyota was closing the production lines of this vehicle and pakistan was one of the oldest user of this and pakistan army loved this vehicle
so they told them to make some more
so last 5000 units were produced just for pakistan army
and those are unique to PA
Hard to believe that as the new LC series is prebooked... Pakistan Army had the opportunity to make these type of vehicles in house with the amount of money poured into acquisition of such platforms. Defenders, LCs, Hiluxes, Mitsubishi and what not.... Such near sightedness....
 
Iron Shrappenel said:
Hard to believe that as the new LC series is prebooked... Pakistan Army had the opportunity to make these type of vehicles in house with the amount of money poured into acquisition of such platforms. Defenders, LCs, Hiluxes, Mitsubishi and what not.... Such near sightedness....
u can chek with someone in army and old enough
last batch was fpr pakiistan and production resumed for another six months atleast
 

