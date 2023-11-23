VEDIC VORLD CUP WIOLENCE: GANESH STRANGLES his son after he switches TELEVISION OFF during world cup match

hatehs
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2023
- Messages
- 1,901
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
UP man strangles son in fit of rage after he switches off TV during World Cup final
A man killed his son after a dispute broke out when the latter switched off the TV while he was watching the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final at their home in Kanpur.Listen to Story
Share
ADVERTISEMENT
The man, Ganesh Prasad, strangled his son, Deepak Nishad, with an electric cable wire and fled the spot. He was later arrested by the police. (Photo: India Today)
A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was arrested for killing his son following an argument when the latter turned off the TV while watching the World Cup final between India and Australia at their home, police said.
The incident took place on Sunday when the victim, Deepak Nishad, demanded his father, Ganesh Prasad, to first prepare dinner and then watch the match. But Ganesh was engrossed watching the match on TV at that time.
Enraged over not getting his attention, Deepak switched off the TV, resulting in an argument between them. The argument then turned into a physical altercation.
Ganesh then strangled his son with an electric cable wire. He fled the spot after committing the crime but was caught by the Kanpur police.
https://www.indiatoday.in/world/sto...m_medium=mustread&utm_campaign=recommendation
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Brij Narayan Singh, in-charge of Chakeri police station, said there were frequent arguments between Deepak and Ganesh over the former's drinking habit. The police official said the immediate cause of the murder was due to a dispute over watching the cricket match.
The accused was sent to custody and the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
UP man strangles son in fit of rage after he switches off TV during World Cup final
A man killed his son after a dispute broke out when the latter switched off the TV while he was watching the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final at their home in Kanpur. A dispute broke out and the father strangled his son with an electric cable wire.
www.indiatoday.in