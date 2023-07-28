Vatican and Vietnam agree on first post-war resident papal representative

Viet
Pope Francis meets with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong at the Vatican City, on Jul 27, 2023. (Photo: Vatican Media/Divisione Produzione Fotografica/Handout via REUTERS)
The Vatican and Vietnam have agreed to have a Resident Papal Representative in Hanoi, they said on Thursday (Jul 27), a step years in the making that could lead to full diplomatic relations with the communist-run country and provide a model for ties with China.
The move, first reported by Reuters on Jul 16, was announced shortly after Pope Francis received Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in a private audience.
It is the result of work by a joint working group that began in 2009.
A joint statement said the two sides wished "to continue advancing bilateral relations".
According to a senior Holy See official, the Vatican has officially but privately also asked China to allow a permanent papal representative in Beijing.
Vatican officials hope that Vietnam's acceptance could help to persuade Beijing to do the same, diplomats told Reuters.
Relations between the Vatican and China have been difficult since an accord in 2018 on the appointment of bishops that the Vatican says China has violated several times. It says an office with a representative in Beijing could avoid future problems.
