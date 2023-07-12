Variation in Bronze Age Europe and the problem with 'Indo' in Indo-European

Modern Europeans primarily descend from four ancestral populations: EHG, CHG, WHG and Anatolian farmers. EHG are Eastern European hunter-gatherers. WHG are their Western European counterparts. CHG are hunter gatherers from the Caucasus. Anatolian farmers, as their name says, originated in Anatolia in the Neolithic age.

For eg.,



Target: German

48.2 Anatolian_Farmer

36.8 EHG

8.6 CHG

6.4 WHG



Target: Russian_Voronez

Distance: 7.0817% / 0.07081662

41.4 EHG

41.2 Anatolian_Farmer

9.2 CHG

8.2 WHG





Interestingly similar genetic variation, consisting of the same 4 ancestral populations, existed in Europe during the Bronze Age, an era when Europeans began expanding across Eurasia on horseback. Here's a few examples,



Individual belonging to Bell Beaker culture from Bronze Age Western Europe (France):

Target: Bell_Beaker_FRA

42.4 EHG

39.8 Anatolian_Farmer

11.6 CHG

6.2 WHG



Individuals belonging to Corded Ware culture from Bronze Age Central Europe (Germany and Czechia):

Target: Corded_Ware_Germany

53.4 EHG

26.0 Anatolian_Farmer

20.6 CHG



Target: Corded_Ware_Czechia

50.0 EHG

27.0 Anatolian_Farmer

20.4 CHG

2.6 WHG



Individuals from Early Bronze Age Eastern Europe (European Russia):

Target: Yamnaya_RUS_Samara

57.0 EHG

36.6 CHG

6.4 Anatolian_Farmer



Target: RUS_Afanasievo*

56.0 EHG

38.0 CHG

6.0 Anatolian_Farmer



* found in Asian part of Russia but is an offshoot of Yamnaya that moved East.



Now let's take a look at the ancestral composition of Sintashta individuals, the people whose remains were found in late Bronze Age Central Asia and the kind of ancestry that is found in significant amount among modern Tajiks, Afghans, Iranians, Pakistanis and in lesser quantity among North Indian Brahmins (and completely absent in the ancient Rakhigarhi individual):



Target: RUS_Sintashta_MLBA

52.6 EHG

31.2 Anatolian_Farmer

15.8 CHG

0.4 WHG



Basically almost identical to the individuals from Bronze Age Central Europe (albeit with slightly higher Anatolian farmer and slightly lower CHG).



How could anyone in their right mind argue that these people originated in India (proposed by Indian nationalists) or Iran (proposed by Iranian ethno-nationalists)? Not only does Sintashta fit the natural genetic variation existing among Bronze Age Europeans, none of the 4 components that go into their making originate in either India or Iran or Central Asia.



Since Sintashta originates entirely in Bronze Age Europe, wouldn't it make much sense to drop the prefix "Indo" from Indo-European, and simply call them European and their language the European language family?