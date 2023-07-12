What's new

Variation in Bronze Age Europe and the problem with 'Indo' in Indo-European

Modern Europeans primarily descend from four ancestral populations: EHG, CHG, WHG and Anatolian farmers. EHG are Eastern European hunter-gatherers. WHG are their Western European counterparts. CHG are hunter gatherers from the Caucasus. Anatolian farmers, as their name says, originated in Anatolia in the Neolithic age.
For eg.,

Target: German
48.2 Anatolian_Farmer
36.8 EHG
8.6 CHG
6.4 WHG

Target: Russian_Voronez
Distance: 7.0817% / 0.07081662
41.4 EHG
41.2 Anatolian_Farmer
9.2 CHG
8.2 WHG


Interestingly similar genetic variation, consisting of the same 4 ancestral populations, existed in Europe during the Bronze Age, an era when Europeans began expanding across Eurasia on horseback. Here's a few examples,

Individual belonging to Bell Beaker culture from Bronze Age Western Europe (France):
Target: Bell_Beaker_FRA
42.4 EHG
39.8 Anatolian_Farmer
11.6 CHG
6.2 WHG

Individuals belonging to Corded Ware culture from Bronze Age Central Europe (Germany and Czechia):
Target: Corded_Ware_Germany
53.4 EHG
26.0 Anatolian_Farmer
20.6 CHG

Target: Corded_Ware_Czechia
50.0 EHG
27.0 Anatolian_Farmer
20.4 CHG
2.6 WHG

Individuals from Early Bronze Age Eastern Europe (European Russia):
Target: Yamnaya_RUS_Samara
57.0 EHG
36.6 CHG
6.4 Anatolian_Farmer

Target: RUS_Afanasievo*
56.0 EHG
38.0 CHG
6.0 Anatolian_Farmer

* found in Asian part of Russia but is an offshoot of Yamnaya that moved East.

Now let's take a look at the ancestral composition of Sintashta individuals, the people whose remains were found in late Bronze Age Central Asia and the kind of ancestry that is found in significant amount among modern Tajiks, Afghans, Iranians, Pakistanis and in lesser quantity among North Indian Brahmins (and completely absent in the ancient Rakhigarhi individual):

Target: RUS_Sintashta_MLBA
52.6 EHG
31.2 Anatolian_Farmer
15.8 CHG
0.4 WHG

Basically almost identical to the individuals from Bronze Age Central Europe (albeit with slightly higher Anatolian farmer and slightly lower CHG).

How could anyone in their right mind argue that these people originated in India (proposed by Indian nationalists) or Iran (proposed by Iranian ethno-nationalists)? Not only does Sintashta fit the natural genetic variation existing among Bronze Age Europeans, none of the 4 components that go into their making originate in either India or Iran or Central Asia.

Since Sintashta originates entirely in Bronze Age Europe, wouldn't it make much sense to drop the prefix "Indo" from Indo-European, and simply call them European and their language the European language family?
 
Maira La said:
Modern Europeans primarily descend from four ancestral populations: EHG, CHG, WHG and Anatolian farmers. EHG are Eastern European hunter-gatherers. WHG are their Western European counterparts. CHG are hunter gatherers from the Caucasus. Anatolian farmers, as their name says, originated in Anatolia in the Neolithic age.
For eg.,

Target: Slovakian
45.6 Anatolian_Farmer
39.8 EHG
8.0 CHG
6.6 WHG

Target: German
48.2 Anatolian_Farmer
36.8 EHG
8.6 CHG
6.4 WHG


Interestingly similar genetic variation, consisting of the same 4 ancestral populations, existed in Europe during the Bronze Age, an era when Europeans began expanding across Eurasia on horseback. Here's a few examples,

Individual belonging to Bell Beaker culture from Bronze Age Western Europe (France):
Target: Bell_Beaker_FRA
42.4 EHG
39.8 Anatolian_Farmer
11.6 CHG
6.2 WHG

Individuals belonging to Corded Ware culture from Bronze Age Central Europe (Germany and Czechia):
Target: Corded_Ware_Germany
53.4 EHG
26.0 Anatolian_Farmer
20.6 CHG

Target: Corded_Ware_Czechia
50.0 EHG
27.0 Anatolian_Farmer
20.4 CHG
2.6 WHG

Individuals from Early Bronze Age Eastern Europe (European Russia):
Target: Yamnaya_RUS_Samara
57.0 EHG
36.6 CHG
6.4 Anatolian_Farmer

Target: RUS_Afanasievo*
56.0 EHG
38.0 CHG
6.0 Anatolian_Farmer

* found in Asian part of Russia but is an offshoot of Yamnaya that moved East.

Now let's take a look at the ancestral composition of Sintashta individuals, the people whose remains were found in late Bronze Age Central Asia and the kind of ancestry that is found in significant amount among modern Tajiks, Afghans, Iranians, Pakistanis and in lesser quantity among North Indian Brahmins (and completely absent in the ancient Rakhigarhi individual):

Target: RUS_Sintashta_MLBA
52.6 EHG
31.2 Anatolian_Farmer
15.8 CHG
0.4 WHG

Basically almost identical to the individuals from Bronze Age Central Europe (albeit with slightly higher Anatolian farmer and slightly lower CHG).

How could anyone in their right mind argue that these people originated in India (proposed by Indian nationalists) or Iran (proposed by Iranian ethno-nationalists)? Not only does Sintashta fit the natural genetic variation existing among Bronze Age Europeans, none of the 4 components that go into their making originate in either India or Iran or Central Asia.

Since Sintashta originates entirely in Bronze Age Europe, wouldn't it make much sense to drop the prefix "Indo" from Indo-European, and simply call them European and their language the European language family?
Indo-European is a language family. genetics and language are two different things,
 
nahtanbob said:
Indo-European is a language family. genetics and language are two different things,
Spread of language is tied to population movement.

Take for example the African Island nation of Madagascar - they speak Austronesian, a language that originated in Eastern Asia. It's no surprise that they also carry East Asian genes:

1689160263464.png
 
Maira La said:
Spread of language is tied to population movement.

Take for example the African Island nation of Madagascar - they speak Austronesian, a language that originated in Eastern Asia. It's no surprise that they also carry East Asian genes:

View attachment 938557
you are trying hard to prove iron clad connections between genetics and language where only a tenuous connection at best exists
 

