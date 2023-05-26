Vande Bharat new version coming soon! Indian Railways set to introduce two more versions in FY24 – All details here

Indian Railways is set to introduce two more versions of the country’s indigenous semi-high speed Vande Bharat in the FY 2023-24. Both the versions of the blue and white colour train will be rolled out by February 2024. With the introduction of these new age trains, the national transporter has entered into a new era of mobility.Presently, there is only one version of Vande Bharat operating in the country – Vande Chair Car. The railways has planned to launch two new versions in the current fiscal – (a) Vande Metro and (b) Vande Sleepers.The Vande Bharat Express has enhanced the passenger experience. These trains are being prepared to replace the Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and local trains. Currently, all these three versions are being made at the Chennai-based Integrated Coach Factory (ICF).The national transporter will operate the different versions of Vande Bharat on three different routes: (a) Vande Bharat Chair Car – The Vande Bharat Chair Car version would run between a distance of 100 kms to 550 kms. (b) Vande Metro – The Vande Metro will run at a distance of less than 100 kms. and (c) Vande Sleeper Car – The Vande Sleeper Car format will operate for a journey of more than 550 kms.The railways has targeted to launch both of these versions – Vande Metro and Vande Sleeper by the end of this fiscal i.e. likely by February or March’24.Recently, the national transporter has decided to upgrade suburban trains in Mumbai with the Vande Metro version. The launch of Vande Metro will provide safer, better, faster and comfortable journeys to the daily commuters.