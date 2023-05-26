What's new

Vande Bharat new version coming soon! Indian Railways set to introduce two more versions in FY24 – All details here

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,414
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
1685080205302.png

Indian Railways is set to introduce two more versions of the country’s indigenous semi-high speed Vande Bharat in the FY 2023-24. Both the versions of the blue and white colour train will be rolled out by February 2024. With the introduction of these new age trains, the national transporter has entered into a new era of mobility.

What are the two new versions of Vande Bharat?
Presently, there is only one version of Vande Bharat operating in the country – Vande Chair Car. The railways has planned to launch two new versions in the current fiscal – (a) Vande Metro and (b) Vande Sleepers.
Why does the launch of Vande Bharat gain importance for railways?
The Vande Bharat Express has enhanced the passenger experience. These trains are being prepared to replace the Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and local trains. Currently, all these three versions are being made at the Chennai-based Integrated Coach Factory (ICF).

Where three versions of Vande Bharat would operate?
The national transporter will operate the different versions of Vande Bharat on three different routes: (a) Vande Bharat Chair Car – The Vande Bharat Chair Car version would run between a distance of 100 kms to 550 kms. (b) Vande Metro – The Vande Metro will run at a distance of less than 100 kms. and (c) Vande Sleeper Car – The Vande Sleeper Car format will operate for a journey of more than 550 kms.

When will the format of Vande Metro and Vande Sleeper be ready for operation?
The railways has targeted to launch both of these versions – Vande Metro and Vande Sleeper by the end of this fiscal i.e. likely by February or March’24.

Recently, the national transporter has decided to upgrade suburban trains in Mumbai with the Vande Metro version. The launch of Vande Metro will provide safer, better, faster and comfortable journeys to the daily commuters.
 
Indian Railways Is Firming Up Plan To Run Vande Bharat Express At A Maximum Speed Of 240 Kmph
1685080782164.png

Indian Railways is firming up a concrete plan to increase the maximum speed of Vande Bharat Express to 240 kmph on a dedicated track.

Currently, India's first semi-high speed train is capable of running at a maximum speed of 180 kmph with operational speed of 160 kmph on an upgraded track.

According to the railways, a tender would be floated shortly to manufacture Vande Bharat trainsets which can run at a maximum speed of 240 kmph with an operational speed of 220 kmph.

There would be a dedicated track to run trains at more than 200 kmph and most likely the railways would opt for an elevated track to run trains at an increased speed of 240 kmph
There are a few sections like Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Chandigarh where the elevated tracks can be laid to run trains at a maximum speed of 240 kmph. Besides, two routes in southern and western regions have been under consideration for elevated tracks for 240 kmph train service.

The railways has undertaken a massive exercise to upgrade Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai sections to 160 kmph by improving signalling systems and strengthening the rails besides fencing off the tracks.

Since the launching of the Vande Bharat trains in 2019, the railways has made operational 18 such services so far.
Tracks need to be strengthened along with signalling upgradation to run trains at 160 kmph and the railways is building these two sections on a priority basis.

Since the Vande Bharat train is running successfully at higher speed with faster acceleration and deceleration rate, the railways is planning to go beyond 180 kmph.

While till now Vande Bharat trains are being made of steel, future trainsets will be made of aluminium.

The aluminum body trainsets are energy efficient and more suitable for over 200 kmph speed.
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
Indian Railways Is Firming Up Plan To Run Vande Bharat Express At A Maximum Speed Of 240 Kmph
View attachment 931635
Indian Railways is firming up a concrete plan to increase the maximum speed of Vande Bharat Express to 240 kmph on a dedicated track.

Currently, India's first semi-high speed train is capable of running at a maximum speed of 180 kmph with operational speed of 160 kmph on an upgraded track.

According to the railways, a tender would be floated shortly to manufacture Vande Bharat trainsets which can run at a maximum speed of 240 kmph with an operational speed of 220 kmph.

There would be a dedicated track to run trains at more than 200 kmph and most likely the railways would opt for an elevated track to run trains at an increased speed of 240 kmph
There are a few sections like Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Chandigarh where the elevated tracks can be laid to run trains at a maximum speed of 240 kmph. Besides, two routes in southern and western regions have been under consideration for elevated tracks for 240 kmph train service.

The railways has undertaken a massive exercise to upgrade Delhi-Howrah and Delhi-Mumbai sections to 160 kmph by improving signalling systems and strengthening the rails besides fencing off the tracks.

Since the launching of the Vande Bharat trains in 2019, the railways has made operational 18 such services so far.
Tracks need to be strengthened along with signalling upgradation to run trains at 160 kmph and the railways is building these two sections on a priority basis.

Since the Vande Bharat train is running successfully at higher speed with faster acceleration and deceleration rate, the railways is planning to go beyond 180 kmph.

While till now Vande Bharat trains are being made of steel, future trainsets will be made of aluminium.

The aluminum body trainsets are energy efficient and more suitable for over 200 kmph speed.
Click to expand...
Some people do not like the progress of India mostly congressi , communist , and muslim parties .
 
surmabhopali said:
Some people do not like the progress of India mostly congressi , communist , and muslim parties .
Click to expand...
:what:

You do get that the entire point of a democracy is that everything gets objected upon by anyone. That is its weakness and merit. One cannot dislike one party systems like autocrats or unitary power on one hand and advocate for their style of operations on the other.

There's no evidence that this was opposed by anyone, you took this opportunity to grind an axe on a Pakistani forum :unsure: . The irony being that if the world worked the way you wanted it to be, you'd have no voice here.

Projects that survive objections with merit are benefitial for the masses. Unilaterally decided projects run the risk of being biased against the interests of the common wealth.
 
Last edited:
Krptonite said:
:what:

You do get that the entire point of a democracy is that everything gets objected upon by anyone. That is its weakness and merit. One cannot dislike one party systems like autocrats or unitary power on one hand and advocate for their style of operations on the other.

There's no evidence that this was opposed by anyone, you took this opportunity to grind an axe on a Pakistani forum :unsure: . The irony being that if the world worked the way you wanted it to be, you'd have no voice here.

Projects that survive objections with merit are benefitial for the masses. Unilaterally decided projects run the risk of being biased against the interests of the common wealth.
Click to expand...
Entire congressi secular communist islami ecosystem was ridiculing the vandebharat train , when there was an accident with a cow the whole ecosystem jumped in and started giving statements against the whole idea of running of vande bharat train .
 
Last edited:
surmabhopali said:
Entire congressi secular communist islami ecosystem was ridiculing the vandebharat train , when there was an accident with a cow the whole ecosystem jumped in and started giving statements against the whole idea of running of vande bharat train .
Click to expand...
Interesting,
May I request for the article or the link, id like to elucidate myself and google search has proven insufficient. Cant find anything beyond party workers and their shenanigans.

Nothing to indicate the entire "ecosystem" was up in arms about it, in fact some articles pointed to the contrary.
 
Krptonite said:
Interesting,
May I request for the article or the link, id like to elucidate myself and google search has proven insufficient. Cant find anything beyond party workers and their shenanigans.

Nothing to indicate the entire "ecosystem" was up in arms about it, in fact some articles pointed to the contrary.
Click to expand...
there were deliborate stone pelting targetted on VandeBharat trains to malign it . how did you miss that ? This specially happnned in anti-BJP states like Kerala, West Bengal.
 
legacytiger18 said:
there were deliborate stone pelting targetted on VandeBharat trains to malign it . how did you miss that ? This specially happnned in anti-BJP states like Kerala, West Bengal.
Click to expand...
Stupid individuals =/= official party position.

Surely, the acts of individuals cannot be attributed to the group. Official spokeperson and party positions exist for that reason. No organization has objected to Vande Bharat itself, while its construction, costing, planning should rightly be within the realm of questioning.
 
Last edited:
Do we have one running on the stunning Konkan railways route ? I'd like to do a Mumbai - Goa if they're operational.
 

Similar threads

N
Vande Bharat in revival mode! Indian Railways to phase out old coaches and manufacture 8000 new ones
Replies
4
Views
359
hari sud
hari sud
N
Treat To Eyes: Indian Railways` Saffron-Coloured Vande Bharat Express Train Hits Tracks
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
3K
NG Missile Vessels
N
W
From Hydrogen trains to expansion of Vande Bharat: What Indian Railways got in Budget 2023
Replies
14
Views
1K
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
W
Indian Railways readies ₹18,000-crore plan for upkeep of Vande Bharat trains
Replies
1
Views
495
walterbibikow
W
S
How Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat trains are setting up International benchmark- Saudi media praises Vande bharat Express
Replies
9
Views
2K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom