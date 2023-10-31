What's new

Uttar Pradesh: SONVEER RAPES female STRAY DOG and THROWS her off a building

Noida man rapes stray dog, throws it from 3rd floor after being spotted; arrested​

Noida man rapes stray dog, throws it from 3rd floor after being spotted; arrested
Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a female stray dog and throwing it from the third floor of a residential building in Greater Noida.
A man allegedly raped a female stray dog inside his house and later threw it from the third floor of the building after being spotted by his neighbour in Greater Noida.
Sonveer, originally from Mathura, lived in a rented house in Greater Noida.
Late on Wednesday night, he allegedly caught hold of a female stray dog, took it to his room on the second floor, tied it and later raped her.
A couple residing in the neighbourhood noticed the incident and raised an alarm, after which a crowd gathered at the scene.
On seeing the crowd, Sonveer took the dog to the roof and threw it down from the third floor.
The police, upon receiving the information, arrested Sonveer and filed a case under relevant sections related to animal cruelty, before sending him to jail.
Meanwhile, the female dog which suffered serious injuries is currently undergoing treatment.

www.indiatoday.in

Noida man rapes stray dog, throws it from 3rd floor after being spotted; arrested

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a female stray dog and throwing it from the third floor of a residential building in Greater Noida.
www.indiatoday.in
 

