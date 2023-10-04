What's new

Usman dar blames khan for may 9

B

Babaasif

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 19, 2023
Messages
189
Reaction score
0
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
arynews.tv

Chairman PTI mastermind of May 9 riots: Usman Dar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar on Wednesday accused the incarcerated party chairman Imran Khan of masterminding the May 9 events and directly
arynews.tv arynews.tv

ByUsman Khan
| October 4, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar on Wednesday accused the incarcerated party chairman Imran Khan of masterminding the May 9 events and directly ordering to attack the sensitive installations.

The PTI leader Usman Dar has surprisingly appeared on a private news channel after his mysterious disappearance for weeks. While talking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI chairman was the mastermind of the May 9 events.

He detailed that the planning of the May 9 riots was finalised in a meeting held at Zaman Park under the chair of the PTI chief. The PTI chairman had directly instructed party leaders to target sensitive installations if he was arrested.

Making more revelations, Dar claimed that PTI’s long march in October 22 aimed to stop appointment of General Asim Munir as the army chief. “May 9 riots were started to pressurise the military to remove General Asim Munir from the top post.”

Usman Dar blamed the PTI chief for using the party workers as ‘a human shield to avoid facing arrest.”

He claimed that the brainwashing of the PTI workers resulted in the Judicial Complex Islamabad and Zaman Park events.

Dar alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman supported an anti-state narrative and he himself was responsible for the current status of the political party.

“The May 9 riot was a shameful incident which must be strongly condemned. PTI’s pillars were shaken after carrying out such attacks on the national institutions.”

Elaborating other plans, Usman Dar claimed that May 9 was just a date of some events but the conspiracy to target the Pakistan Army was prepared for a long time ago. “PTI chairman fully supported the policy of confrontation with the state.”

He claimed that Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati and Farrukh Habib belonged to the anti-establishment lobby in the political party who were closest to the PTI chairman.
 
Babaasif said:
arynews.tv

Chairman PTI mastermind of May 9 riots: Usman Dar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar on Wednesday accused the incarcerated party chairman Imran Khan of masterminding the May 9 events and directly
arynews.tv arynews.tv

ByUsman Khan
| October 4, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar on Wednesday accused the incarcerated party chairman Imran Khan of masterminding the May 9 events and directly ordering to attack the sensitive installations.

The PTI leader Usman Dar has surprisingly appeared on a private news channel after his mysterious disappearance for weeks. While talking to a private news channel, he said that the PTI chairman was the mastermind of the May 9 events.

He detailed that the planning of the May 9 riots was finalised in a meeting held at Zaman Park under the chair of the PTI chief. The PTI chairman had directly instructed party leaders to target sensitive installations if he was arrested.

Making more revelations, Dar claimed that PTI’s long march in October 22 aimed to stop appointment of General Asim Munir as the army chief. “May 9 riots were started to pressurise the military to remove General Asim Munir from the top post.”

Usman Dar blamed the PTI chief for using the party workers as ‘a human shield to avoid facing arrest.”

He claimed that the brainwashing of the PTI workers resulted in the Judicial Complex Islamabad and Zaman Park events.

Dar alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman supported an anti-state narrative and he himself was responsible for the current status of the political party.

“The May 9 riot was a shameful incident which must be strongly condemned. PTI’s pillars were shaken after carrying out such attacks on the national institutions.”

Elaborating other plans, Usman Dar claimed that May 9 was just a date of some events but the conspiracy to target the Pakistan Army was prepared for a long time ago. “PTI chairman fully supported the policy of confrontation with the state.”

He claimed that Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati and Farrukh Habib belonged to the anti-establishment lobby in the political party who were closest to the PTI chairman.
Click to expand...
Backed by any evidence or just blowing hot air? An agitation of that scale couldn't have been done with just hand waving. Where are the phone calls? Text messages, emails? paper notes?
 
How many Napak Paleet faujeets were killed on 9th May?

But these Napak Faujeets and Gestapo Police shot over 50 civilians
doing a peaceful protest.

Usman Dar has been bullied, tortured by this Gestapo Police and Napak Fouj.
They even kicked his mum out his house. So this speech was done under more threats.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI’s Usman Dar arrested from Karachi’s Malir
Replies
2
Views
154
maithil
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI kicks out Usman Buzdar, Khusro Bakhtiar and 20 other leaders from party
2
Replies
25
Views
736
baqai
baqai
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan wanted to rule for life, claims Pervez Khattak
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
Jamie Brooks
Jamie Brooks
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
9/5 attacks: Usman Tarakai becomes latest PTI leader to leave party
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
BamsiBey
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
May 9 riots: Non-bailable arrest warrants for 22 PTI leaders issued
Replies
3
Views
155
Hero786
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom