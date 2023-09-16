USA will lose cold war2.0 to China

1) In 1945，FM of Republic of China,Tse-vung Soong went to Moscow to negotiate Outer Mongolia issue with Stalin. After receiving several threatening warnings from Stalin, China accepted a humiliating deal. Allowing Outer Mongolia independence. After depressed Tse-vung Soong came back. He wrote an article. Saying from his observation of ordinary Russian people, he found Russian men are not hard working people. Most them are addict to alcohol. ”China will eventually surpass Russia because our people are more competent.” Of course 99% people didn’t believe what he said in 1945. Including Americans.



One of key reasons why US won the cold war over Soviet Union is: US controlled world 90% high quality industrial population. West European countries, west Germany(most developed region in Germany), Japan, half Korea were/are all under US control. China was also under US indirect control. Industrial products from West camp dominated 95% world market. Most developing countries, even East camp countries bought goods from West camp.



From June 24, 1948 to May 12, 1949, US was busy at fighting with Soviet Union over control right of West Berlin. It didn’t lose half Berlin but lost China mainland. The CCP defeated US puppet KMT and controlled whole China mainland in this short Berlin Crisis window time.



After CCP established modern education system and finished industrialization in China. CCP created more high quality industrial population than western countries combined. Which is big change in human history. US is still controlling west camp. But west camp itself was dwarfed by emerging China. Unbelievable for US. Further, Chinese goods are grabbing west goods shares in world market. US wants to repeat its tactic of isolating Soviet Union from world to China. But the reality is, if the west decouples China, it will not be China that is isolated by the world. On the contrary, Chinese goods will defeat west goods in non-western countries.



2) The CCP government. Great feat must be made by great people. CCP government is by far the best government in the human history. I don’t want to talk about how competent and how far sighted Chinese government is compared with western governments. I want to talk about two things that are rarely seen among politicians in democratic countries: honesty and integrity. Dishonesty is a byproduct of voting politics. Which doesn’t exist in China. CCP doesn’t lie to Chinese people because it knows lie erodes social spirit and in turn becoms development obstacle. Short gain, long pain. And of course CCP can not resort to “I’m a liar but Joe Biden is a sleepy liar”game too.



I’m sure positive energy does exist among top CCP leaders. None of Chinese presidents became super rich even though Chinese government is the richest government. Chinese presidents always keep distance from richest men. In China, rich men have zero influence in making policies. CCP also wants to hear advice from rich men, but only for national development purpose. Chinese government is very unique in the world. US, Russia, India, Japan, European countries, their politicians all have close ties with rich men. Some people say CCP is playing hypocritical game. Check these facts: Chinese government banned officials and their relatives doing business. Chinese government doesn’t allow private capital to engage in making-easy-money industries. Such as electricity, natural resources, railway transportation, cigarette. China is the only country that is promoting digital currency. By which every economic activity will be recorded and it leaves no room for corruption.



Since PRC was established 74 years ago, there was no political assassination, no coup, no family politics. Each Chinese leader pushed the country forward a step.



Harry S Truman should not be blamed for losing China. Tse-vung Soong knew China will surpass Russia but he never dreamed China will win US. No one expected the CCP has such magical power that changed China from dire position to today’s healthy China. CCP is a miracle that US government can neither compete with, nor understand.