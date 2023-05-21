USA keeps incitating Israel to attack Iran

It s pure nonsense. US must be laughing with this kind of comments. US destroyed Vietnam and destroyed Afganistan non stop, they got out from afganistan because they wanted. Their goals never was to make afgansitan their coutnry, just destroy them....for a show of force.
Afganistan was a show of force against China and Russia. In 1990/2000s US has not rival, even China or Russia were incapable to stop US army. US was the king on that period, seriously they didn t have rivals. It s tomahawak can punish any one in the earth is US wanted.
People fails to understand the logic, for this logic neither US won in Syria, because they cannot destroy the government, but they have the facto divided the country in 2 halfs, so they won. they are keeping all the oil. Afganistan has not oil, has not geopolitical interest to US.