USA keeps incitating Israel to attack Iran

Seriously, chances of Israel attacking Iran are 0 today, there is not even a light probability of this happen. Israel cannot fight an attrition war.



Policy of Iran is to keep Israel guilty if US attack on their behalf, it means if even US attacks Iran, Iran would retaliate against US forces and israel also, even if they don t intervene directly. This thing forces Israel in the loop always...



Israel road map cannot be the war, they already has failed against Iran, but its political aparatus does not dare to say this clearly to its population, Iran has win because Iran missiles bet has shown to work in deterrence terms, Iran maybe today has thousands and thousands of long range missiles, and if is true that Iran has hypersonic missiles, then Israel has nothing to do against Iran, david sling, patriots or whatever... i dont believe that horse shit of intercepting kimzal missiles...



Iran has been very clever with its missile policy, this is because i consider Iran ahead of its neighbourns they know what to do to get real deterrence. Arabs failed on this.



My advise to Israelis is to make endurable peace with palestinians, one state for both people is the reasonable way, don t say it does not work,in the past indigenous jews lived with muslim peacefull, in spain jews and muslim lived peacefully. Israel cannot win wiht Iran, they must understand this. US or not US green lights, Iran not fears.