USA keeps incitating Israel to attack Iran

Seriously, chances of Israel attacking Iran are 0 today, there is not even a light probability of this happen. Israel cannot fight an attrition war.

Policy of Iran is to keep Israel guilty if US attack on their behalf, it means if even US attacks Iran, Iran would retaliate against US forces and israel also, even if they don t intervene directly. This thing forces Israel in the loop always...

Israel road map cannot be the war, they already has failed against Iran, but its political aparatus does not dare to say this clearly to its population, Iran has win because Iran missiles bet has shown to work in deterrence terms, Iran maybe today has thousands and thousands of long range missiles, and if is true that Iran has hypersonic missiles, then Israel has nothing to do against Iran, david sling, patriots or whatever... i dont believe that horse shit of intercepting kimzal missiles...

Iran has been very clever with its missile policy, this is because i consider Iran ahead of its neighbourns they know what to do to get real deterrence. Arabs failed on this.

My advise to Israelis is to make endurable peace with palestinians, one state for both people is the reasonable way, don t say it does not work,in the past indigenous jews lived with muslim peacefull, in spain jews and muslim lived peacefully. Israel cannot win wiht Iran, they must understand this. US or not US green lights, Iran not fears.
 
US proposes joint Iran military planning with Israel: Report​


US proposes joint Iran military planning with Israel: Report

Israel reacts standoffishly with concerns plan could be used to 'tie Israel's hands,' Axios reports - Anadolu Ajansı
Israel the useful idiots of Americans, to trigger WWIII.
Reality is the opposite ! Israel want USA attack Iran because according to their faith, Machiah will come when among other things, Iran will fall in the hands of USA. And if you listen yo them they are praying fervently and fulfiling slowly but surely all conditions required for its arrival ! They act very cleverly no doubt about it.
 
Reality is the opposite ! Israel want USA attack Iran because according to their faith, Machiah will come when among other things, Iran will fall in the hands of USA. And if you listen yo them they are praying fervently and fulfiling slowly but surely all conditions required for its arrival ! They act very clearly no doubt about it.
They certainly wanted US do the task, but US is not stupid to do that, US cannot stop Iran, if they can they would do that alreasy, they don t think so much with Irak and afganistan ( i don t consider US lost in Afganistan, they retired because they don t want to continue there), and this is for a reason.
 
I don't think Israel will directly attack Iran without significant US support. With that said, Israel will continue with sabotage and assassination in Iran unless Iran can root out the Mossad agents.
 
They certainly wanted US do the task, but US is not stupid to do that, US cannot stop Iran, if they can they would do that alreasy, they don t think so much with Irak and afganistan ( i don t consider US lost in Afganistan, they retired because they don t want to continue there), and this is for a reason.
The US won the Irak and Syria wars lost the Afghan and Vietnam wars because the people were stubborn and both wars lasted 20 years without fatigue. But The US won the Iraq war and did a successful regime change and have ceased the Oil in Syria. They have won these 2 conflicts in every form and definition from an objective point of view and still have bases there and operate there
 
The opposite

Israel wants to attack Iran, that Biden retard doesn't do shit, he even wanted to return to that horrible deal
 
I don't think Israel will directly attack Iran without significant US support. With that said, Israel will continue with sabotage and assassination in Iran unless Iran can root out the Mossad agents.
They won't do it without Arab support. The best way to do it is with proxies.
 
The US won the Irak and Syria wars lost the Afghan and Vietnam wars because the people were stubborn and both wars losted 20 years without fatigue. Both The US won the Iraq war and did a successful regime change and have ceased the Oil in Syria. They have won these 2 conflicts in every form and definition from an objective point of view and still have bases there and operate there
Yes US won in Irak and Syria. Also won in Afganistan. Seriously US retired from Afganistan because they wanted, no one forced them, they did its to its own pace. It s foolish to think otherwise. US army suffered more loses in Irak than afganistan.

But Iran is another thing, it s possibilities to win in Iran ground are 0, it s loses would be massive, and they cannot end this using nuclear devices, they cannot do that. US doesn t involves in Iran for a reason, this is no question of economic reasons balances or whatever, tehy cannot do that, they would lose all.
 
Yes US won in Irak and Syria. Also won in Afganistan. Seriously US retired from Afganistan because they wanted, no one forced them, they did its to its own pace. It s foolish to think otherwise.

But Iran is another thing, it s possibilities to win in Iran ground are 0, it s loses would be massive, and they cannot end this using nuclear devices, they cannot do that. US doesn t involves in Iran for a reason, this is no question of economic reasons balances or whatever, tehy cannot do that, they would lose all.
They didn't win in Afghanistan they were outlasted just like Vietnam. Winning in Iran is much easier in my honest opinion like 95%. With an Incursion Iran is over and Iran has large amounts of Anti-mullah liberals within it's borders and Iran has a significiant large list of invaders and they always adapt. They aren't invaders hostile like others in the region. Iran is called the high of eurasia for a reason everyone has been there at some point and it won't change in the future either
 
They didn't win in Afghanistan they were outlasted just like Vietnam. Winning in Iran is much easier in my honest opinion like 95%. With an Incursion Iran is over and Iran has large amounts of Anti-mullah liberals within it's borders and Iran has a significiant large list of invaders and they always adapt. They aren't invaders hostile like others in the region. Iran is called the high of eurasia for a reason everyone has been there at some point and it won't change in the future either
It s pure nonsense. US must be laughing with this kind of comments. US destroyed Vietnam and destroyed Afganistan non stop, they got out from afganistan because they wanted. Their goals never was to make afgansitan their coutnry, just destroy them....for a show of force.

Afganistan was a show of force against China and Russia. In 1990/2000s US has not rival, even China or Russia were incapable to stop US army. US was the king on that period, seriously they didn t have rivals. It s tomahawak can punish any one in the earth is US wanted.

People fails to understand the logic, for this logic neither US won in Syria, because they cannot destroy the government, but they have the facto divided the country in 2 halfs, so they won. they are keeping all the oil. Afganistan has not oil, has not geopolitical interest to US.
 
It s pure nonsense. US must be laughing with this kind of comments. US destroyed Vietnam and destroyed Afganistan non stop, they got out from afganistan because they wanted. Their goals never was to make afgansitan their coutnry, just destroy them....for a show of force.

Afganistan was a show of force against China and Russia. In 1990/2000s US has not rival, even China or Russia were incapable to stop US army. US was the king on that period, seriously they didn t have rivals. It s tomahawak can punish any one in the earth is US wanted.

People fails to understand the logic, for this logic neither US won in Syria, because they cannot destroy the government, but they have the facto divided the country in 2 halfs, so they won. they are keeping all the oil. Afganistan has not oil, has not geopolitical interest to US.
Did the USSR win the Afghan war no fuk nooo.. The US lost Afghan and Vietnam war look at it however you want it. They wanted a regime change yada yada and to eliminate the IEA but they just got stronger
 

