USA 2023. Top [10] Best Selling Cars: Tesla Model Y UP 77.9% In 5th

Hamartia Antidote
Nov 17, 2013
Seems the other thread was listing 2022..here is 2023
USA Best Selling Cars ranking up to October 2023 reports growing Tesla success with the Model Y jumping 8 spots into 5th (+77.9%). On top of the list, as usual there is Ford F-Series followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.
Looking at USA’s best selling car ranking up to October 2023, the leader is -as in the last decades- the Ford F-Series with 634,406 sales (+21.1%), followed by the Chevrolet Silverado, with 441,451 (+3.8%).
In third place the Ram Pick-Up with 367,290 sales (-7.6%), followed by the Toyota RAV4 with 340,184 (+0.5%).
In 5th place the Tesla Model Y rises 8 spots with 319,789 sales (+77.9%) ahead of the Honda CR-V reporting 286,397 sales so fare (+43.8%).
Toyota Camry ranks in 7th with 242,571 (-0.6%), the GMC Sierra with 235,914 (+22.4%) and the Nissan Rogue with 235,058 (+58.7%)
The Jeep Grand Cherokee closes the Top 10 falling 1 spot in the rankings with 211,300 sales (+11.8%).
Looking back, another astonishing success ranks in 36th place and is the Chevrolet Trailblazer with 103,300 sales (+115.0%).
1) Ford F-Series (634,406) (Starting price: $34,585 )
2) Chevrolet Silverado (441,451) (Starting price: $36,300)
3) Dodge Ram (367,290) (Starting price: $42,155)
4) Toyota RAV4 (340,184) (Starting price: $28,275)
5) Tesla Model Y (319,789) (Starting price: $43,990)
6) Honda CR-V (286,397) (Starting price:$28,410 )
7) Toyota Camry (242,571) (Starting price: $26,320)
8) GMC Sierra (235,914) (Starting price: $37,100)
9) Nissan Rogue (235,058) (Starting price: $27,360 )
10) Jeep Grand Cherokee (211,300) (Starting price: $40,035)
Focus2move | USA Best Selling Cars 2023 - The Top 100
USA Best Selling Cars ranking up to October 2023 reports growing Tesla success with the Model Y jumping 8 spots into 5th (+77.9%). On top of the list, as usual there is Ford F-Series followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.
www.focus2move.com
