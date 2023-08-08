US TSMC plant faces calls to ban Taiwanese workers

I ask you to take swift action to protect American workers at TSMC’s Arizona facility from losing their jobs to foreign workers, and to block the more than 500 EB-2 visas the company has requested for construction workers.

Despite receiving large financial breaks through the CHIPS Act, TSMC has shown a lack of respect for American workers, placing profit above worker safety and deliberately misrepresenting the quality, skills and experience of Arizona’s workforce.

Replacing Arizona’s construction workers with foreign construction workers directly contradicts the very purpose for which the CHIPS Act was enacted – to create jobs for American workers. It is important that TSMC be held accountable and American workers be protected.

I ask you to use your influence to halt the EB-2 worker visas, and to make sure that American workers are given the respect, opportunities, and job security you voted for and President Biden ensured when signing the CHIPS Act.

Arizona working families are counting on you to fulfill the spirit of the CHIPS Act and protect American jobs.