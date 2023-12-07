beijingwalker
'US troops could end up fighting the Russians': Joe Biden slams Republicans for 'playing chicken'TOI News Desk / TIMESOFINDIA.COM / Dec 7, 2023
Biden highlighted the severe implications for Kyiv and the advantage it would provide to Russian President Vladimir Putin if Congress fails to approve the US funding package.
He highlighted Putin's actions in Ukraine and warned of the Russian leader's broader ambitions, saying, "If Putin attacks a Nato ally, if he keeps going and then he attacks a Nato ally, when we've committed as a Nato member to defend every inch of Nato territory, then we'll have something that we don't seek and that we don't have today: American troops fighting Russian troops."
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday sharply criticized Republican Senators for blocking tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance for Ukraine.
Speaking from the White House, Biden highlighted the severe implications for Kyiv and the advantage it would provide to Russian President Vladimir Putin if Congress fails to approve the US funding package.
Biden criticized Republicans for their reluctance to approve another significant aid package without action on the southern border. He accused them of inadvertently aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, "This cannot wait. Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine before they break for the holiday recess, simple as that, frankly."
The President's administration has been vocal about the severe consequences for Kyiv and European allies if support is not sustained. Biden highlighted Putin's actions in Ukraine and warned of the Russian leader's broader ambitions, saying, "It's important to see the long run here. He's gonna keep going. He's made that pretty clear. If Putin attacks a Nato ally, if he keeps going and then he attacks a Nato ally, when we've committed as a Nato member to defend every inch of Nato territory, then we'll have something that we don't seek and that we don't have today: American troops fighting Russian troops."
Biden accused Republicans of holding aid "hostage" over border issues and being willing to weaken Ukrainian forces. He stressed the urgency of the situation, asserting, "Republicans in Congress are willing to give Putin the greatest gift he could hope for."
The President also hinted at a willingness to negotiate with Republicans, acknowledging the need for compromise. His speech followed a video call with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskyy, who emphasized the need for continued support against Russian aggression.
“We need to fix the broken border system. It is broken,” Biden said, adding that he’s ”ready to change policy as well.” He did not name specific policy proposals and accused Republicans of wanting a political issue more than bipartisan compromise.
Senator James Lankford, the Oklahoma Republican who has been leading Senate negotiations over border policy, was encouraged by what he heard, saying it seemed like the president is “ready to be able to sit down and talk.”
Senators of both parties acknowledged they will need to move quickly if a deal is to be struck. Congress is scheduled to be in Washington for just a handful more days before the end of the year. The White House, meanwhile, has sounded the alarm about what would happen if they don’t approve more funding soon, saying Ukraine’s military would be stalled, or even overrun.
“When deadlines come, everybody’s undivided attention is there and we realize: ’OK. Now it’s time to actually solve this,'” Lankford said.
