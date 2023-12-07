What's new

US trade deficit widens in October on weak exports

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in October as exports declined, likely positioning trade to be a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter.
The trade deficit increased 5.1% to $64.3 billion, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Wednesday. Data for September was revised to show the trade gap rising to $61.2 billion instead of $61.5 billion as previously reported.

 

