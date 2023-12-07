US trade deficit widens in October on weak exports​

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 65,895
- -55
- Country
- Location
US trade deficit widens in October on weak exportsReuters
December 6, 202310:21 PM GMT+8Updated 13 hours ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in October as exports declined, likely positioning trade to be a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter.
The trade deficit increased 5.1% to $64.3 billion, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Wednesday. Data for September was revised to show the trade gap rising to $61.2 billion instead of $61.5 billion as previously reported.