US terms Pakistan 'major' non-Nato ally, Nato partner

"We look forward to partnering with them on regional security and defence cooperation," spokesperson saysWASHINGTON: The United States acknowledges Pakistan's significance as a "major" ally and plans to partner with it on regional security and defence cooperation.Responding to a question during a presser on Tuesday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Pakistan is a major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) ally and a Nato partner.The US comment comes at a time when Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is on his maiden official visit to the US since assuming office in November last year.The visit comes a day after the conclusion of a two-day stay of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West in Pakistan.The army chief, during his visit, is scheduled to meet senior military and other government officials. However, details of the COAS's visit have not been disclosed by the military's media wing.Responding to a question about the army chief's official visit, the spokesperson did not delve into the details of his prospective meetings. However, it did share Washington's wish to partner with Pakistan on regional security and defence cooperation.“Generally speaking, we look forward to partnering with them on regional security and defence cooperation," the spokesperson said.In response to another question, the State Department mentioned it is keeping an eye on the developments in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after India’s top court upheld Delhi’s controversial decision to revoke the special status of the state.“We continue to follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir closely, noting the Supreme Court’s recent ruling,” the US State Department spokesperson said responding to“We look forward to further steps by the Indian government to fulfil its pledges to restore political normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir including by holding assembly elections as stipulated in the Supreme Court’s ruling,” it said.It should be noted that the army chief's visit coincides with the Indian Supreme Court's verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370, which strips the IIOJK of its special status.This also means that during the visit by the COAS, discussion could be held on this pressing issue.The Indian SC stated that the occupied territory was an integral part of the country.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in August 2019 unilaterally abrogated the special status of the occupied valley and deployed tens of thousands of troops in a bid to ward off protests against the illegal move.