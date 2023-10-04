What's new

US Swimming Pool Statistics (2023) [10.4 million residential encompassing 8% of households with 6M being inground and 4M above ground]

www.rubyhome.com

Swimming Pool Statistics (2023)

Get the latest information about swimming pools including market growth, swimming pool construction costs, return on investment, and accident statistics.
www.rubyhome.com www.rubyhome.com

How Many Swimming Pools Are There in the U.S.?​


According to the trade group Pool & Hot Tub Alliance, there are 10.7 million swimming pools in the United States. 10.4 million of the pools are residential, and 309,000 are public. In total, that's about one pool for every 31 people in the country!

There are 130 million households in the U.S., and an estimated 8% of homes have a swimming pool. Regarding the type of pool,
featured-image-in-ground-pool-cost.jpeg.jpg

nearly 59% of residential pools are in-ground

above-ground-pool-opening-header-1.webp

while 41% are above ground.

Number of Swimming Pools by State​

According to estimates by PoolResearch, Florida (1.59 million) and California (1.34 million) have the most swimming pools out of all the states. Wyoming (3,000) is estimated to have the fewest swimming pools.

Accounting for population, Arizona, Florida, & New Mexico have the most swimming pools per capita. What's more, we estimate that there is one swimming pool for every 13 people in Arizona! By population, swimming pools are the least popular in Wyoming, Utah, and the Dakotas.

StateNumber of Residential PoolsPeople per Pool
Alabama121,00039
Alaska6,000122
Arizona505,00013
Arkansas57,00052
California1,343,00029
Colorado51,000109
Connecticut120,00029
Delaware15,00064
Florida1,590,00014
Georgia190,00055
Hawaii13,000107
Idaho23,00076
Illinois200,00064
Indiana154,00043
Iowa39,00080
Kansas36,00080
Kentucky100,00045
Louisiana71,00065
Maine28,00047
Maryland117,00051
Massachusetts228,00030
Michigan283,00035
Minnesota51,000109
Mississippi48,00060
Missouri118,00052
Montana9,000111
Nebraska20,00095
Nevada143,00021
New Hampshire31,00044
New Jersey374,00024
New Mexico143,00015
New York503,00038
North Carolina157,00066
North Dakota6,000127
Ohio317,00037
Oklahoma100,00039
Oregon47,00089
Pennsylvania334,00038
Rhode Island31,00035
South Carolina109,00047
South Dakota6,000146
Tennessee169,00040
Texas801,00036
Utah21,000150
Vermont13,00048
Virginia136,00063
Washington74,000102
West Virginia38,00048
Wisconsin110,00053
Wyoming3,000194
 

