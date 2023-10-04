US Swimming Pool Statistics (2023) [10.4 million residential encompassing 8% of households with 6M being inground and 4M above ground]

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 33,333
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
Swimming Pool Statistics (2023)
Get the latest information about swimming pools including market growth, swimming pool construction costs, return on investment, and accident statistics.
www.rubyhome.com
How Many Swimming Pools Are There in the U.S.?
According to the trade group Pool & Hot Tub Alliance, there are 10.7 million swimming pools in the United States. 10.4 million of the pools are residential, and 309,000 are public. In total, that's about one pool for every 31 people in the country!
There are 130 million households in the U.S., and an estimated 8% of homes have a swimming pool. Regarding the type of pool,
nearly 59% of residential pools are in-ground
while 41% are above ground.
Number of Swimming Pools by StateAccording to estimates by PoolResearch, Florida (1.59 million) and California (1.34 million) have the most swimming pools out of all the states. Wyoming (3,000) is estimated to have the fewest swimming pools.
Accounting for population, Arizona, Florida, & New Mexico have the most swimming pools per capita. What's more, we estimate that there is one swimming pool for every 13 people in Arizona! By population, swimming pools are the least popular in Wyoming, Utah, and the Dakotas.
|State
|Number of Residential Pools
|People per Pool
|Alabama
|121,000
|39
|Alaska
|6,000
|122
|Arizona
|505,000
|13
|Arkansas
|57,000
|52
|California
|1,343,000
|29
|Colorado
|51,000
|109
|Connecticut
|120,000
|29
|Delaware
|15,000
|64
|Florida
|1,590,000
|14
|Georgia
|190,000
|55
|Hawaii
|13,000
|107
|Idaho
|23,000
|76
|Illinois
|200,000
|64
|Indiana
|154,000
|43
|Iowa
|39,000
|80
|Kansas
|36,000
|80
|Kentucky
|100,000
|45
|Louisiana
|71,000
|65
|Maine
|28,000
|47
|Maryland
|117,000
|51
|Massachusetts
|228,000
|30
|Michigan
|283,000
|35
|Minnesota
|51,000
|109
|Mississippi
|48,000
|60
|Missouri
|118,000
|52
|Montana
|9,000
|111
|Nebraska
|20,000
|95
|Nevada
|143,000
|21
|New Hampshire
|31,000
|44
|New Jersey
|374,000
|24
|New Mexico
|143,000
|15
|New York
|503,000
|38
|North Carolina
|157,000
|66
|North Dakota
|6,000
|127
|Ohio
|317,000
|37
|Oklahoma
|100,000
|39
|Oregon
|47,000
|89
|Pennsylvania
|334,000
|38
|Rhode Island
|31,000
|35
|South Carolina
|109,000
|47
|South Dakota
|6,000
|146
|Tennessee
|169,000
|40
|Texas
|801,000
|36
|Utah
|21,000
|150
|Vermont
|13,000
|48
|Virginia
|136,000
|63
|Washington
|74,000
|102
|West Virginia
|38,000
|48
|Wisconsin
|110,000
|53
|Wyoming
|3,000
|194