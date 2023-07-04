What's new

US State Dept. clears $15B sale of missile defense system for Poland

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 10, 2017
Messages
4,681
Reaction score
-9
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

US State Dept. clears $15B sale of missile defense system for Poland​

By Jen Judson
Thursday, Jun 29

CGDNCLQSVZGFXAA5MVLURWE75U.jpg
Service members from the U.S. and Polish armies walk to the site of a Patriot missile system for a verbal demonstration of its operation and capabilities near Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, in 2018. (Spc. Aaron Good/Michigan Army National Guard)
WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $15 billion sale to Poland of an integrated air and missile defense system that includes the U.S. Army’s 360-degree threat detection sensor, which is still in development, according to a June 28 announcement.
The sale, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, would include the RTX-made Patriot Configuration-3+ with modernized sensors and components including 48 Patriot launch stations; 644 Lockheed Martin-manufactured Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles; and 12 Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensors, or LTAMDS, which RTX is developing for the U.S. Army.

Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Poland is clambering to buy high-end defense capabilities. It reached an agreement with the U.S. in 2018 to buy RTX-made Patriot systems bolstered by an advanced battle command system that the U.S. Army was still developing.
Poland’s first order, which includes two Patriot Configuration-3+ batteries, came with a $4.75 billion price tag. As part of the deal, Northrop Grumman delivered two firing batteries of its Integrated Battle Command System, which was delivered to Poland earlier this year and will be operational by the end of the summer. Poland will be the first country to operationalize IBCS, ahead of the U.S. Army, which funded and oversaw the development of the Northrop-made system.
IBCS is not included in this latest potential deal.

The possible sale marks the entrance of the second phase of Poland’s pursuit to establish a robust midrange air defense capability under its Wisla program. Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced in May 2022 that his country would launch that second phase of the program, which would cover the acquisition of three divisions — or six batteries of the Patriot system to include the U.S. Army’s LTAMDS, which is still in the prototyping phase.
The Army has struggled with the LTAMDS prototype delivery schedule. RTX ran into problems building the first radars during the pandemic, but the service still aims to deliver at least four of them by the end of 2023. An operational assessment of the sensor is expected in the latter portion of fiscal 2024.
www.defensenews.com

US State Dept. clears $15B sale of missile defense system for Poland

Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Poland is clambering to buy high-end defense capabilities.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
 

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
🚨 REUTERS: US approves $15 billion in Patriot and missile defense upgrades for Poland
Replies
0
Views
35
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
D
US clears Poland to buy HIMARS, ATACMS, ammunition worth $10 billion
2 3
Replies
35
Views
3K
jhungary
jhungary
N
Philippines To Acquire HIMARS, More BrahMos Missiles In Coming Years
Replies
1
Views
50
NG Missile Vessels
N
D
Complementing Patriot & IRIS-T, Germany Reportedly Picks Israel’s Arrow-3 System To Fortify Its Defenses
Replies
6
Views
432
dani191
D
Get Ya Wig Split
Poland eyes 1,400 new fighting vehicles to replace Soviet-era rides
Replies
0
Views
699
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom