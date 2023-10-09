What's new

US Senator Schumer Says 'Very Disappointed' With China Statement On Israel

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
63,909
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

US Senator Schumer Says 'Very Disappointed' With China Statement On Israel​

By AFP - Agence France Presse
October 9, 2023

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told China's top diplomat on Monday he was "very disappointed" by a recent statement by Beijing on the dramatic escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, according to agency pool video.

"I was very disappointed, to be honest, by the foreign ministry's statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these tough, troubled times," Schumer told Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing.

www.barrons.com

US Senator Schumer Says 'Very Disappointed' With China Statement On Israel

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told China's top diplomat on Monday he was "very disappointed" by a recent statement by Beijing on the dramatic escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, according to agency pool video.
www.barrons.com www.barrons.com
 

US Senate Leader Schumer Says Disappointed by China's Statement on Hamas Attacks​

By Reuters

Oct. 9, 2023, at 1:09 a.m.

US Senate Leader Schumer Says Disappointed by China's Statement on Hamas Attacks
tag_reuters.com,2023_newsml_LYNXMPEJ9803R_12023-10-09T050936Z_1_LYNXMPEJ9803R_RTROPTP_3_USA-AI...jpg

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a press conference during a break in a bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insight Forum for all U.S. senators at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Julia NikhinsonREUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Senate leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday he was disappointed by China's foreign ministry statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these troubled times, in a meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

Schumer, who is in Beijing, said "I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks."

 
Chinese internet almost unanimously support Hamas, while being 40/60 divided on Ukraine-Russia... the statement is very much holding back actually.
 
I'm very disappointed in Schumer's non-action against israel's anti-humanity occupation. He should be condemning Israel and lead a boycott against Israel state, leaders of the Israel, and companies.
 
Why should China support Israel and take its views ? Jews have been very hostile to Chinese causes in the world in the recent years, including this Jew, head of US senate, sorry, thick face to come to China and ask for help.
 

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Ex-US Army Psyops Expert: Fox News Fired Carlson To Maintain "Semi Lobotomized Quasi Retarded Population"
Replies
13
Views
905
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
beijingwalker
US lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
Replies
0
Views
477
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
D
Senators say Israel blocking transfer of US-owned Iron Dome batteries to Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
395
dani191
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Former PM Imran Khan's anti-American rhetoric exacerbated tensions: US senator
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
6K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
beijingwalker
Blinken says US is ‘working to put some stability’ into relationship with China
Replies
1
Views
187
ProudThamizhan
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom