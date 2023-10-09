US Senator Schumer Says 'Very Disappointed' With China Statement On Israel​

beijingwalker
US Senator Schumer Says 'Very Disappointed' With China Statement On IsraelBy AFP - Agence France Presse
October 9, 2023
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told China's top diplomat on Monday he was "very disappointed" by a recent statement by Beijing on the dramatic escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, according to agency pool video.
"I was very disappointed, to be honest, by the foreign ministry's statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these tough, troubled times," Schumer told Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing.
