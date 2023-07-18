US seeks investigation over attacks on Hero Alom​

‘I would say that this type of political violence has no place in democratic elections’Tribune ReportPublished: July 18, 2023 9:52 AM | Last updated: July 18, 2023 9:56 AMThe United States has sought an investigation into reports of violence over attacks on the independent candidate and YouTuber Ashraful Hossen Alom, better known as Hero Alom, during Monday's election in Dhaka-17 constituency.The US wants the investigation to be conducted "thoroughly, transparently, and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account.”"I would say that this type of political violence has no place in democratic elections," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Millar replied to a question over the attacks on Hero Alom.There have been no reports of violence throughout the day, except for the attacks on Hero Alom. Police arrested four persons related to the incident.Ruling Awami League candidate Mohammad A Arafat, who made a landslide victory, condemned the attack and demanded exemplary punishment against the miscreants involved in this incident.“If the attackers were from our party, they will get organizational punishment, and law enforcement agencies will do their job," he said.He urged the media to help law enforcement agencies to identify the attackers through the video footages.As the incident happened just before the ending time of the polls, he said the attack was carried out to make the election questionable as the day-long voting was being conducted peacefully."The Election Commission and the observers also said the election was held peacefully.The state department's spokesperson said they would expect the government of Bangladesh "to hold free and fair elections, and we continue to monitor it closely.