What's new

US seeks investigation over attacks on Hero Alom.

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 3, 2015
Messages
9,618
Reaction score
-1
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

US seeks investigation over attacks on Hero Alom​

‘I would say that this type of political violence has no place in democratic elections’
Hero Alom 4
Dhaka Tribune

Tribune Report
Published: July 18, 2023 9:52 AM | Last updated: July 18, 2023 9:56 AM

The United States has sought an investigation into reports of violence over attacks on the independent candidate and YouTuber Ashraful Hossen Alom, better known as Hero Alom, during Monday's election in Dhaka-17 constituency.

The US wants the investigation to be conducted "thoroughly, transparently, and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account.”

"I would say that this type of political violence has no place in democratic elections," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Millar replied to a question over the attacks on Hero Alom.

There have been no reports of violence throughout the day, except for the attacks on Hero Alom. Police arrested four persons related to the incident.

Ruling Awami League candidate Mohammad A Arafat, who made a landslide victory, condemned the attack and demanded exemplary punishment against the miscreants involved in this incident.

“If the attackers were from our party, they will get organizational punishment, and law enforcement agencies will do their job," he said.

He urged the media to help law enforcement agencies to identify the attackers through the video footages.
As the incident happened just before the ending time of the polls, he said the attack was carried out to make the election questionable as the day-long voting was being conducted peacefully."

The Election Commission and the observers also said the election was held peacefully.

The state department's spokesperson said they would expect the government of Bangladesh "to hold free and fair elections, and we continue to monitor it closely.

www.dhakatribune.com

US seeks investigation over attacks on Hero Alom

‘I would say that this type of political violence has no place in democratic elections’
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 

Similar threads

B
Talking about election is not interference in internal affairs: US
Replies
0
Views
62
Black_cats
B
B
US report highlights misuse of religion, attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
204
Black_cats
B
B
17 Bangladeshi-Americans send letter to Biden for changing US-policy on Bangladesh
Replies
3
Views
115
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
US lawmakers seek ‘stricter sanctions’, ban on Bangladesh’s participation in UN Peacekeeping Force
Replies
9
Views
606
Dalit
Dalit
B
The United States is concerned about the harassment and arrest of opposition activists
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
3K
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom