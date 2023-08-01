US scientists invent pill that kills all cancer cells.

The new molecule targets a protein present in most cancers that helps tumors grow and multiply in the body. It is codenamed AOH1996 after nine-year-old victim Anna Olivia Healy who sadly died in 2005 from neuroblastoma.

The drug was tested on 70 different cancer cells in the lab - including those derived from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancer - and was effective against them all.

City of Hope Hospital in Los Angeles, one of America's largest cancer centers.

The results will now need to be replicated in people. The drug is currently being tested on humans in a Phase 1 clinical trial at City of Hope.

Dr Linda Malkas, professor in City of Hope’s Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics and the M.T. & B.A. Ahmadinia Professor in Molecular Oncology leads the team.

'Our cancer-killing pill is like a snowstorm that closes a key airline hub, shutting down all flights in and out only in planes carrying cancer cells.'

Dr Malkas said results so far have been 'promising' as the molecule can suppress tumor growth on its own or in combination with other cancer treatments 'without resulting in toxicity.'

