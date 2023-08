US scientists invent pill that kills all cancer cells.

The new molecule targets a protein present in most cancers that helps tumors grow and multiply in the body. It is codenamed AOH1996 after nine-year-old victim Anna Olivia Healy who sadly died in 2005 from neuroblastoma.

The drug was tested on 70 different cancer cells in the lab - including those derived from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancer - and was effective against them all.

City of Hope Hospital in Los Angeles, one of America's largest cancer centers.

The results will now need to be replicated in people. The drug is currently being tested on humans in a Phase 1 clinical trial at City of Hope.

Dr Linda Malkas, professor in City of Hope’s Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics and the M.T. & B.A. Ahmadinia Professor in Molecular Oncology leads the team.

'Our cancer-killing pill is like a snowstorm that closes a key airline hub, shutting down all flights in and out only in planes carrying cancer cells.'

Dr Malkas said results so far have been 'promising' as the molecule can suppress tumor growth on its own or in combination with other cancer treatments 'without resulting in toxicity.'

Scientists have developed a holy grail cancer drug that kills all solid cancer tumors while leaving other cells unharmed. It is significant because this protein - the proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) - was previously thought to be 'undruggable'. The drug is the culmination of 20 years of research and development. She explained how the molecule selectively disrupts DNA replication and repair in cancer cells, leaving healthy cells unaffected. She said: 'Most targeted therapies focus on a single pathway, which enables wily cancer to mutate and eventually become resistant. PCNA is like a major airline terminal hub containing multiple plane gates. Data suggests PCNA is uniquely altered in cancer cells, and this fact allowed us to design a drug that targeted only the form of PCNA in cancer cells.' At the time, Dr Malkas was researching breast cancer, but Anna's father asked if she could do something about neuroblastoma and wrote her lab a check for $25,000. Dr Malkas said: 'That was the moment that changed my life — my fork in the road. I knew I wanted to do something special for that little girl.' Experiments showed that the investigational pill made cancer cells more susceptible to chemical agents that cause DNA or chromosome damage, hinting that AOH1996 could be helpful in combination therapies and new chemotherapeutics. As a next step, the researchers will look to understand the mechanism of action better to further improve the ongoing clinical trial in humans. A press release that accompanied today's paper read: 'City of Hope's groundbreaking translational research history includes developing the technology underlying synthetic human insulin and monoclonal antibodies, which are integral to widely used, lifesaving cancer drugs, such as trastuzumab, rituximab and cetuximab.'