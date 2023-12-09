US sanctions Chinese officials over Uyghur abuse, United States is addressing the most harmful human rights abuses: Blinken says in a statement​

beijingwalker
By RFA Uyghur and Jim Snyder for RFA
2023.12.08
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with representatives from human rights organizations, at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.
(Saul Loeb/AFP)
Updated Dec. 8, 2023, 5:41 p.m. ET
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced new sanctions against two Chinese officials for “serious human rights abuses” against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as the United States also moved to block imports from three additional Chinese companies due to allegations of forced labor.
The State Department said that Gao Qi, as the leader of the northern Xinjiang Yili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture Public Security Bureau, had facilitated the arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in a mass internment campaign. Security officials at the Tekes County Detention Center overseen by Gao have been documented to have engaged in “cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment” against Uyghurs, the U.S. said.
Hu Lianhe was the deputy office director for the Xinjiang Work Coordination Small Group of the Central Committee, which the U.S. said has been “instrumental in shaping and implementing Xinjiang policies.”
Adrian Zenz, director of China Studies at the U.S.-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, said in an interview with RFA Uyghur that Hu Lianhe is the first central government official sanctioned in relation to the internment campaign in Xinjiang.
“That is a very important signal that the perpetrators of this gradual genocide will be held to account,” said Zenz, who has extensively researched the abuse.
'Challenging,' 'harmful' abuses
The announcements were among a batch of actions the United States took ahead of the 75th anniversary on Sunday of the United Nations’ adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which enumerates the fundamental rights that should be afforded to citizens across the globe, including the right to life, liberty and personal security.
In all, the State and Treasury departments issued sanctions and visa restrictions on 37 people in 13 countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti, Indonesia, Iran, Russia and Syria.
“With today’s actions, the United States is addressing some of the most challenging and harmful forms of human rights abuses in the world,” Blinken said in a statement.
