What's new

US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies for missile parts supplies to Pakistan

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,412
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies for missile parts supplies to Pakistan​

Reuters
October 21, 202312:21 AM GMT+8Updated 18 hours ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States is imposing sanctions on three China-based companies that it said on Friday have worked to supply missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.

A U.S. State Department statement identified the firms as General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd, and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd.

It said General Technology had worked to supply brazing materials used to join components in ballistic missile rocket engines and in the production of combustion chambers; Beijing Luo Luo had worked to supply mandrels and other machinery, which can be used in the production of solid-propellant rocket motors, the U.S. said.

The third firm, Changzhou Utek Composite, had worked since 2019 to supply D-glass fiber, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth, all of which have applications in missile systems, the statement said.

"Today's actions demonstrate that the United States will continue to act against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery, and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur," the statement said.

China's embassy in Washington and Changzhou Utek Composite did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The other two firms could not immediately be reached for comment.


www.reuters.com

US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies for missile parts supplies to Pakistan

The United States is imposing sanctions on three China-based companies that it said on Friday have worked to supply missile‐applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Nuclear weapons can be for offense. This was established in Nagasaki and Hiroshima.
 
LOL what can these Americans possibly do? LOL at sanctions. A bunch of jokers is what these silly Americans are.
 

Similar threads

Bleek
The US sanctions three Chinese companies it accuses of aiding Pakistan in its ballistic missile program
2 3
Replies
39
Views
561
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
onebyone
US sanctions Chinese hypersonic weapon makers
Replies
2
Views
393
Oracle
Oracle
beijingwalker
G-7, other nations to ask China’s help to stop North Korea evading sanctions
Replies
0
Views
191
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Too late for ‘full blocking sanctions’ on China chip makers
Replies
1
Views
272
Char
Char
Get Ya Wig Split
China accuses US of ‘bullying’ with new ‘illegal’ sanctions
Replies
0
Views
317
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom