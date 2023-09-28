US overall GDP increased to $27T after comprehensive update of US economic accounts

F-22Raptor
Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2023 (table 1), according to the "third" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the first quarter, real GDP increased 2.2 percent (revised).
Current dollar GDP increased 3.8 percent at an annual rate, or $249.4 billion, in the second quarter to a level of $27.06 trillion, a downward revision in change of $19.4 billion (tables 1 and 3).
