US never asked for military bases in Pakistan: Western diplomats

ISLAMABAD: The United States has “at no stage or at any level even asked” Pakistan for military bases in the wake of withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, a senior Western diplomat has said.


“Nobody in the entire US administration asked for bases, and yet there is so much focus on the issue in Pakistan,” said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak publicly on the subject.

“The recurring debate and the hashtag ‘Absolutely Not’ campaign in Pakistan has left everyone scratching their heads in Washington,” he said.

According to informed sources, the United States has also formally conveyed its reservations to Islamabad over the “self-sponsored” campaign about demanding military bases.

Over the last few months, as the date for US withdrawal from Afghanistan draws near, a debate has been raging in policy circles in Pakistan regarding an alleged US request for military bases in Pakistan.

According to a recent report in The New York Times, CIA Director William J Burns had some “direct conversations” with the chief of the Pakistani military and the head of the directorate of Inter-Services Intelligence on the topic. However, the talks stalled when the Americans sensed a reluctance among their Pakistani counterparts. In May, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi took to the floor or Parliament and declared “no US base will be allowed by Prime Minister Imran Khan so long he is in power.”

However, talking to The News, another senior Western diplomat said, “this is akin to creating an issue that doesn’t even exist.”

Regarding the perception in Pakistan that the US is pulling out of Afghanistan in a hasty and chaotic manner, the Western diplomats have suggested it is “preemptive move to blame others” for the ominously deteriorating law and order situation in Afghanistan.

“The debate should focus on why the Taliban failed to start negotiations in time to allow for a political settlement with the current regime in Kabul,” another senior Western diplomat said.

Under the Doha agreement signed by the Taliban and the US in Feb 2020, a full withdrawal of all US and coalition forces would occur within 14 months if the Taliban fulfilled certain conditions, which included cutting ties with al-Qaeda and denying space in Afghanistan to the Islamic State militant group.

However, the intra-Afghan dialogue, which was also part of the Doha peace talks, stalled and there has been no noticeable progress in this regard since nearly a year.

Top Pakistani military and civilian officials have repeatedly pointed out in recent days they wanted the US to exit responsibly. A hasty withdrawal, these officials say, would leave power vacuum which could plunge Afghanistan into another civil war.
 
main-qimg-6a66ee1702f91f7e72502410da0bc1ab
 
Sure they didn't and Iraq has WMD that can destroy Europe in 30 mins............. :disagree:
 
This report seems right
It seems that Khan and army wants to save face and want to show that they are not going to repeat the musharafs deals

Every one know the relations of US PAK have changed
They do not want bases in Pakistan because they will not get them, so in the first place they did not ask for it
 
A journalist asked a question & IK replied with Absolutely Not for US bases in Pakistan. Not just that but CIA Chief and a call from D.C, were denied to speak with PM with a reply to follow protocols so that Biden needs to speak directly instead of sub-ordinate staff. It was that simple in the grand scheme of things but since, it is about saving face and then divert from real cause; the point is, US is denied with any base in Pakistan whether Biden was going to ask or not. CIA chief wasn't here merely to enjoy summer.
 
US Admin are trying to save face in this situation. They’re known to lie about things in face of rejection. You know they asked for a base to keep eye on Afghanistan etc.
 
Wtf is this highlighted. Sour grapes
 
As long as overflights are allowed, there is really no need for bases in Pakistan, given that the logistics for extended range operations are fairly easy to manage compared to all the potential issues that come with such bases.
 
Those western diplomats are already pissed off watching Taliban's progression so quickly :

" The debate should focus on why the Taliban failed to start negotiations in time to allow for a political settlement with the current regime in Kabul,” another senior Western diplomat said. "

Funny part is which western diplomats said this ? were they in the room when CIA director secretly met Pakistanis here. Ofcourse US didn't directly asked Pakistan for the base because they perfectly got the idea of Abosultely Not inbetween the lines.
Even the over flight deal will be expiring in Sept 2021. So absolutely not to that as well.
 
........if this diplomat knows so much about this subject, then he should have clarified what were all those calls and visits all about? Obviously they weren't discussing rishta, and the subsequent shadi formalities?
Having sad that, I strongly feel that the entire matter could have been handled more discretely and with finesse. However, to be fair to the decision makers, perhaps the circumstances warranted this blunt approach?
 
They should know it was their western media that first started talking about american bases in Pakistan. It was that western journalist that asked IK abt US bases in Pakistan. I guess they were testing the waters and got a straight big no to the face. They now feel embarrassed and saying we never asked 😂.
 
Diplomats are too low level to confirm such things which are discussed way above their levels. Why dont CIA chief and Blinken confirm themselves, their version of story.
 

