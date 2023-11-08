US Navy thinking about Tomahawk-armed LCS after experimental SM-6 launch success

F-22Raptor
The Navy is entertaining the idea of increasing the offensive strike capability for Littoral Combat Ships after indirectly demonstrating the ability last month to fire a Tomahawk from the ship class -- a move that would add new punch and relevance for LCS, originally designed for shore-hugging missions, in a fight against a near-peer adversary. Rear Adm. Ted LeClair, who is dual-hatted as the deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s naval surface force and director of Task Force Littoral...
Navy thinking about Tomahawk-armed LCS after experimental SM-6 launch success | InsideDefense.com
