US Navy awards contracts for 9 additional Flight 3 Burke class destroyers

HII Ingalls Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works won contracts to build nine Arleigh Burke-class Flight III guided-missile destroyers (DDG-51) in a five-year deal, according to a Tuesday Pentagon announcement.
The Mississippi-based Ingalls Shipbuilding will build six of the nine Burkes from Fiscal Year 2023 to 2027 for the contract while BIW will build the other three, according to the announcement. The contracts include an unspecified number of additional contract options.
Flight III, built around the new AN/SPY-6 Air and Missile Defense Radar, is set to be the replacement for the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser as the primary air defense platform of the carrier strike group.
Navy Awards Ingalls 6 Flight III Arleigh Burke Destroyers, Bath Iron Works 3 as Part of 5-Year Deal - USNI News
HII Ingalls Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works won contracts to build nine Arleigh Burke-class Flight III guided-missile destroyers (DDG-51) in a five-year deal, according to a Tuesday Pentagon announcement. The Mississippi-based Ingalls Shipbuilding will build six of the nine...
news.usni.org