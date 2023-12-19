What's new

US military starts bulk buying Japanese seafood to counter China’s ban following Fukushima waste water release

US military starts bulk buying Japanese seafood to counter China’s ban following Fukushima waste water release​

  • The first purchase of seafood under the scheme involves just shy of a tonne of scallops – a tiny fraction of what Japan exported to China last year
  • Washington plans to use the seafood to feed soldiers in messes and aboard vessels. It will also be sold in shops and restaurants on military bases

Published: 1:02pm, 31 Oct, 2023
The United States has started bulk buying Japanese seafood to supply its military there in response to China’s ban on such products imposed after Tokyo released treated water from its destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Unveiling the initiative in an interview on Monday, US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Washington should also look more broadly into how it could help offset China’s ban that he said was part of its “economic wars”.

China, which had been the biggest buyer of Japanese seafood, says its ban is due to food safety fears.

95600217-b79b-44bd-922d-630b8193af2d_3e8376d8.jpg

Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant’s facility for diluting and discharging treated radioactive water is seen in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, earlier this year. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog vouched for the safety of the water release that began in August from the plant wrecked by a 2011 tsunami. G7 trade ministers on Sunday called for the immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food.

“It’s going to be a long-term contract between the US armed forces and the fisheries and co-ops here in Japan,” Emanuel said.


“The best way we have proven in all the instances to kind of wear out China’s economic coercion is come to the aid and assistance of the targeted country or industry.”

G7 calls for Japanese food bans to be ‘immediately’ lifted after China’s curbs

Asked about Emanuel’s comments at a press conference on Monday, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “the responsibility of diplomats is to promote friendship between countries rather than smearing other countries and stirring up trouble”.

The first purchase of seafood by the US under the scheme involves just shy of a tonne of scallops, a tiny fraction of more than 100,000 tonnes of scallops that Japan exported to mainland China last year.

Emanuel said the purchases – which will feed soldiers in messes and aboard vessels as well as being sold in shops and restaurants on military bases – will increase over time to all types of seafood. The US military had not previously bought local seafood in Japan, he said.


The US could also look at its overall fish imports from Japan and China, he said. The US is also in talks with Japanese authorities to help direct locally-caught scallops to US-registered processors.

US envoy to Japan derides China for stand on Fukushima waste water release

Emanuel, who was former US President Barack Obama’s White House chief of staff, has in recent months made a series of blunt statements on China, taking aim at various issues including its economic policies, opaque decision-making and treatment of foreign firms.

That has come as top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have visited Beijing in an effort to draw a line under strained ties.


www.scmp.com

The US military enters a "long-term contract" to buy fish as Japan releases nuclear plant wastewater

By Ananya Bhattacharya
PublishedOctober 31, 2023


Fishermen land scallops at Nemuro Port on Japan's island of Hokkaido, April 12, 2022.

There’s something fishy about China’s ban.Photo: Daniel Leussink (Reuters)

The US military is helping Tokyo curb the economic fallout from China’s ban on seafood products from Japan.

Right after Japan started releasing treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant in late August, China halted seafood exports from the country. It cited food safety fears from damage to the environment and marine life—a concern dismissed by regulators after thorough investigation. (Never mind that Chinese vessels kept fishing in the same waters.)

Japan is slowly but surely releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific ocean

The US military stationed in Japan has started bulk-buying Japanese seafood to feed soldiers in messes and aboard vessels, and to sell in shops and restaurants on bases, Rahm Emanuel, US ambassador to the country, told Reuters in an interview yesterday (Oct. 30). It’s the first time the US armed forces have bought Japanese fish.

A “long-term contract” has been established between the US military and fisheries and co-ops in Japan, Emanuel said. Washington’s strategy to “wear out China’s economic coercion is [to] come to the aid and assistance of the targeted country or industry,” he added, harking back to his September speech in which he called economic coercion “the most persistent and pernicious tool” in China’s economic toolbox.

This may be a clever diplomatic move, but it’s unclear how sustainable it is. The total release of all the wastewater from Fukushima could take up to 40 years. Would China really keep a ban in place for four decades? And would the US keep coming to Japan’s aid for all that time?

U.S. Military Bases Start Sales of Japanese Seafood to Support Japanese Industry Affected by PRC Ban

By U.S. MISSION JAPAN

OCTOBER 31, 2023

World-class Japanese seafood is now on the menu for U.S. service members and their families stationed in Japan. With the first shipment of Hokkaido scallops to Yokota Air Base, on October 31, shoppers at base commissaries (supermarkets) all over Japan will have convenient access to these high-quality, delicious products. In addition to commissaries, these items will be served in base messes (cafeterias) and onboard U.S. naval vessels forward deployed to Japan.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, United States Forces Japan Deputy Commander Brigadier General George B. Rowell IV, and representatives of Gyoren (Hokkaido Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations) observed the first delivery of scallops and participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the first sale of Japanese seafood on U.S. military bases. They also extolled the close cooperation among Gyoren, the Japanese Ministries of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF), Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), Foreign Affairs (MOFA), United States Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service, United States Forces Japan, and the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), whose representatives were in attendance.

“The United States and Japan are more than allies — we are friends. This is ‘Tomodachi 2.0.’ Friendship counts most in times of need. Japan should know America will be there in good and in bad times. The sale of Japanese seafood at U.S. base commissaries will help confront China’s arbitrary and unjust embargo on Japan’s seafood exports. Japan’s fishing industry, the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and the consumers shopping at this commissary will all benefit,” Ambassador Emanuel said.

On behalf of the Japanese government, Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi said, “We are very grateful for the effective and timely initiative of the United States. In particular, I am exceptionally grateful for Ambassador Emanuel’s leadership. Japan’s fisheries industry, especially that related to Hokkaido scallops, has been affected by import restrictions imposed by certain countries, but we hope to overcome this difficulty through the partnership between Japan and the United States.”

Hokkaido Governor Suzuki Naomichi said the prefecture would “work together with those in the fisheries industry to increase the consumption of Hokkaido’s safe and delicious scallops and make them available to people in the United States and other countries around the world. We appreciate your support and cooperation.”

United States Forces Japan Commanding General Lieutenant General Ricky Rupp said, “The 110,000 U.S. service members and families serving throughout Japan are part of the local communities in which they live and serve. This commissary access to Japanese seafood is one more way we are able to take part in and support our Japanese communities. I applaud DeCA and those who worked the logistics to make this a reality.”

Following Japan’s transparent, internationally-coordinated, and scientifically sound decision to release safe, treated water resulting from the March 11, 2011, triple disaster, and despite receiving endorsement from the IAEA for Japan’s process and procedures around the release, the PRC implemented a unilateral, unsubstantiated, and unfair ban of all Japanese seafood imports. The great hypocrisy is that Chinese fishing vessels continue to fish in Japanese waters to put fish from Japanese waters on Chinese tables.

United States elected representatives and senior government officials have stood in solidarity with Japan during this baseless ban. From Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, to bipartisan Congressional Members traveling with Representative Elise Stefanik, to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral Aquilino, these leaders have joined Ambassador Emanuel for meals featuring foods from the region affected by the 2011 triple disaster as a testament to Japan’s responsible, safe, and thorough health standards.

Another step to help provide additional sales to counter the ban was to start selling Japanese seafood at the U.S. military facilities in Japan, both through the commissaries and mess halls. The U.S. military was immediately responsive and began working with the Embassy and Hokkaido fishermen to make it happen.

As a result of the quick action by all involved, today, the commissary at Yokota Airbase received the first shipment of Hokkaido scallops. This first purchase order is for 800-900 kilograms to start. And, U.S. bases throughout Japan will procure additional seafood products in the coming weeks and months.

The United States will continue to stand up for our interests and values, and those of our allies and partners.

In the Spirit of “Operation Tomodachi”: U.S. Military Bases Start Sales of Japanese Seafood to Support Japanese Industry Affected by PRC Ban

