US military aircraft with six aboard crashes off Japan island​

US military aircraft with six aboard crashes off Japan islandNovember 29 2023
IMAGE SOURCE,JAPAN COAST GUARD
Japan's Coast Guard posted photos of what is believed to be the plane's wreckage off Yakushima island
A US military aircraft with six people on board has crashed off Yakushima Island in south-western Japan.
Japan's Coast Guard said one person had been found dead near the crash site.
Japan's NHK broadcaster said the CV-22 Osprey hybrid plane had been trying to land at Yakushima Airport with one engine on fire. There is no US comment.
Ospreys - which can function as a helicopter and a turboprop aircraft - have been involved in a string of fatal crashes over the years.
The aircraft that went down on Wednesday was thought to be heading from Iwakuni base in the western Yamaguchi prefecture to Kadena base in the country's south-westernmost Okinawa region.
Japan's defence ministry said the aircraft disappeared from the radar at 14:40 local time (05:40 GMT) on Wednesday.
The Coast Guard received a distress call five minutes later, saying the plane had crashed.
It then sent six boats and two helicopters to the scene. At 16:00, the helicopters spotted what looked like a part of the plane and a life raft, a spokesperson told the BBC.
Earlier reports said eight people were on board the aircraft, but that number was later revised down by the Coast Guard.
It posted photos of what is believed to be the plane's wreckage off Yakushima.
An eyewitness told local TV that the plane had been circling before exploding and crashing into the sea on Wednesday.
Another Osprey aircraft believed to have been flying alongside landed safely at Yakushima, local officials said.
IMAGE SOURCE,GETTY IMAGES
Japanese media said the CV-22 Osprey - like the one seen in this archive photo - was trying to land at Yakushima Airport when it crashed
Yakushima, in Kagoshima prefecture, is located south of Japan's Kyushu island.
More than 50,000 US troops are stationed across Japan.
In August, a different model Osprey crashed in northern Australia during a military exercise for locally based troops, killing three US marines among the 23 on board.
In 2017, three marines were killed when an Osprey crashed after clipping the back of a transport ship while trying to land at sea off Australia's northern coast.
