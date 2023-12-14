What's new

US Marine killed, 14 injured in vehicle rollover accident

Reuters
December 14, 20235:11 AM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. Marine was killed and 14 others were injured after a vehicle rollover accident at Camp Pendleton in California, the military said on Wednesday.
The Marine Corps said the accident involved an Amphibious Combat Vehicle and occurred on Tuesday.

"The rollover occurred at around 6 p.m. local time as the vehicle was making a ground movement during training," a statement added.

The Marine killed was not identified. The injured were taken to hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

Training accidents involving U.S. military personnel can draw intense scrutiny, including last month's crash of a tilt-rotor V-22 Osprey aircraft off the coast of Japan that killed eight people aboard. That crash renewed Japanese concerns about the safety of the aircraft and led the U.S. military to ground its entire fleet of V-22s.

Last year, a military truck overturned near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, killing two U.S. Marines and injuring 17 others.

 

