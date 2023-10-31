What's new

US maps do not show Palestine. China maps do not show Israel.

Google Maps does not have Palestine.

Google Maps accused of deleting Palestine – but the truth is more complicated

Condemnation leads to outrage about Google ‘removing’ country from map – but the country has never been labelled on the mapping service
Baidu Maps does not have Israel.

Israel disappears from online maps run by Chinese tech giants

The word "Israel" is missing on digital mapping platforms of tech giants Baidu and Alibaba, the Wall Street Journal has reported. According to the US media outlet, while Baidu's Chinese language online maps have Israel and the Palestinian territories delineated, the name of the country is not...
It doesn't matter who posting wrong maps or plan in the future but God/Allah plan better of future which men don't know
 
China as the other Superpower should push for two state solution + Make Jerusalem an international city
 

