US maps do not show Palestine. China map do not show Israel.

GreatHanWarrior
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2022
- Messages
- 2,282
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
Google Maps does not have Palestine.
Baidu Maps does not have Israel.
Google Maps accused of deleting Palestine – but the truth is more complicated
Condemnation leads to outrage about Google ‘removing’ country from map – but the country has never been labelled on the mapping service
www.theguardian.com
Baidu Maps does not have Israel.
Israel disappears from online maps run by Chinese tech giants
The word "Israel" is missing on digital mapping platforms of tech giants Baidu and Alibaba, the Wall Street Journal has reported. According to the US media outlet, while Baidu's Chinese language online maps have Israel and the Palestinian territories delineated, the name of the country is not...
www.tbsnews.net